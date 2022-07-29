Shamar McNeil Jr., a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2023, announced he is committing to Missouri via his Twitter account Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 product out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the first defensive back to commit to Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri’s class for next season. He is, however, the second corner out of Florida to commit to the Tigers in recent months, following LJ Hewitt who came to MU from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC and reclassified to this season’s class.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO