Covid infection rate in Scotland starts to fall

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK
Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Average Londoner would have to save salary for 40 years to buy a home, ONS finds
A low-income household in London could expect to spend 40 years of their salary when buying an average-priced home in the capital, a new index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found.The data, released on 28 July as part of the Housing Purchase Affordability in Great Britain 2021, also found that the average home sold in England for the financial year ending March 2021 cost the equivalent of 8.7 times the average annual disposable household income.This number dropped to 6 in Wales, and 5.5 in Scotland.The index found that £275,000 was the median house price for homes in...
'Britain is melting': The U.K. records its hottest day ever as a heat wave scorches Europe
Records are tumbling as temperatures are rising across Europe, where a monster heat wave is fueling wildfires and causing deaths. The mark in London hits about 104 Fahrenheit.
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
‘Brexit to blame’: UK shoppers pay up to 50% more than those in EU
Zara is charging British shoppers as much as 50% more than in Spain, while Decathlon partly blames Brexit for markups on e-bikes that can be up to £250 pricier in the UK than in France. The figures come from a snapshot survey by Guardian Money that examined prices of...
Calls for Ukrainians living on cruise ship in Scotland to be quickly rehoused
MS Victoria is temporary solution to host refugees but there are concerns about small rooms and seasickness
Family holiday ruined as mum tripped up by Brexit passport rules
A mother-of-two from Cornwall has warned holidaymakers to double check post-Brexit rules before they travel, after confusion over her passport’s expiry date caused her to miss a £2,000 holiday to Portugal.Meg Gordon says she and her family were treated “like criminals” at Newquay Airport, where she was told she could not board her Ryanair flight on 23 July.She was travelling with husband Andy, and 16-year-old twins Jasmine and Dylan, at the time.“We checked the bags in, had the passports checked and scanned - no problem, went through security and sat in the departure lounge and watched it fill up with...
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
North holding its own against spread of southern English dialects, study finds
‘We won’t all be sounding the same,’ says researcher after comparison of extensive survey with findings from 70 years ago
U.K.・
BBC
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
Anyone who thinks Birmingham was not on the map needs to just buy a map
I always loved those children’s books that offered a map that folded out of the cover. The Lord of the Rings set the standard, allowing you to trace Frodo’s travels through Middle-earth to the far-off lands of Mordor. It was only as an adult that I discovered that those fantasy worlds had been very much closer to home than I’d imagined.
U.K.・
BBC
Cricket Scotland: John Blain 'temporarily suspended' from hall of fame
Former fast bowler John Blain has been "temporarily suspended" from Cricket Scotland's Hall of Fame. Capped 118 times by the country, Blain was inducted in May 2019, but his entry is no longer available on the website. Cricket Scotland has confirmed the suspension to BBC Scotland from its role of...
BBC
Covid infections on the way down again across the UK
Covid infections are on the way down in the UK, dropping by more than half a million in a week, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures. An estimated 3.2 million people had the virus in the week up to 20 July, compared to 3.8 million the week before.
