Norma Louise Clark, July 28, 1932 — June 29, 2022

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz will have one final opportunity to determine who will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers as the team begins fall camp Monday. Four contenders — transfer Jack Abraham, returners Brady Cook and Tyler Macon and four-star freshman Sam Horn — all will vie for the role. Cook and Macon both saw game time last season while Abraham comes in with a wealth of experience, joining his third FBS program. Horn’s place on the roster and opportunity to earn the job as a true freshman was fully solidified after he went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.

