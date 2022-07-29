www.columbiamissourian.com
Columbia Missourian
MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, November 20, 1941 — July 26, 2022
MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2022. She was born November 20, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She embarked on a lifetime of learning, graduating from Emmanuel College with a B.A. in English and receiving her master’s degree from the University of Iowa and her Ph.D from the University of Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Class of '23 cornerback McNeil commits to MU
Shamar McNeil Jr., a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2023, announced he is committing to Missouri via his Twitter account Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 product out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the first defensive back to commit to Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri’s class for next season. He is, however, the second corner out of Florida to commit to the Tigers in recent months, following LJ Hewitt who came to MU from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC and reclassified to this season’s class.
Columbia Missourian
CycleBar indoor exercise studio coming to Columbia
Indoor cycling studio CycleBar is set to open in south Columbia in late fall. CycleBar, with over 250 locations in North America, is known for being a "music-driven instructor-led cardio cycling class that delivers a fun but low-impact workout," according to the website.
Columbia Missourian
A $4 million project will help restore the Churchill museum in Fulton
In 1946, President Harry Truman wrote to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill with an invitation to visit Westminster College in Fulton. “This is a wonderful school in my home state,” Truman wrote. “Hope you can do it. I will introduce you.”
Columbia Missourian
MU quarterbacks ready to compete ahead of fall camp
With just over a month until Missouri football’s first game of the 2022 season, its biggest question remains: Who will start at quarterback?. Coaches and some of the candidates for the job spoke at a media event Sunday ahead of the start of fall camp for the Tigers, which kicks off Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Show-Me State Games continue with trap and skeet
The Show-Me State Games continued with the trap and skeet shooting event Saturday at Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports in Columbia. The event featured players of all ages taking their shot at flying targets. Saturday's categories were trap, trap doubles, modified int'l trap and bunker trap.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: To relieve stress from a hectic life, try forest bathing
This is a tale of forest bathing and killer cells. How can you resist?. For those who might feel a little uneasy about what the practice of forest bathing demands, rest assured that no water is involved unless it is dew, and that, beyond your jacket, there is no removal of clothing in the woods. Rather, it is a personal deep-dive immersion in nature.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City Council needs Karl Skala's experience
I support Karl Skala for Third Ward councilman. The knowledge and experience he brings to the council is critically needed now because we have a new mayor, new city manager and new Fourth Ward council member. Karl has served on the council for 12 years. He has proved that he...
Columbia Missourian
Diamond Kings face off Knob Noster Crusaders for final Show-Me State baseball game
The Diamond Kings played against the Knob Noster Crusaders on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. This was the last game of baseball in the 2022 Show-Me State Games. The game started at 12:30 and ended with the Diamond Kings winning 12-4.
Columbia Missourian
'A life well-lived:' Tuskegee Airman honored in funeral Saturday
A crowd of around 300 people gathered Saturday in Tipton to honor the life of James Shipley, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. “You didn’t have to be around him long to hear him say, ‘You are blessed,’” said John Schuster, an American Legion member and friend of Shipley's.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: 'Rage giving': Charities get a boost from current events
When anger over everything from the killing of unarmed people of color to new restrictions on access to abortion bubbles over, many Americans act on it. One avenue for someone who has gotten fed up with current events is to take part in protests, such as marching for gun reform in response to mass shootings.
Columbia Missourian
Katy Trail to close Monday at I-70 Rocheport Bridge construction site
A portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as part of the reconstruction of the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge. The closure is needed because a contractor will be pouring the final drill shafts on the east side of the river, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Columbia Missourian
Athletes compete in the gymnastics event at Show-Me State Games
The gymnastics event starts off strong with teams from various companies competing at the Show-Me State Games on Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Throughout the day athletes with differing levels of experience competed, beginning with Level 4. The teams participated in the high beam, bar, vault and floor events as they rotated through.
