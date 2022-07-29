Groves grad hosting Back to School Bash at Forsyth Park

www.wjcl.com
Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
WJCL
Savannah police, Save Our Youth, WJCL 22 help get kids ready for new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Summer break is coming to an end for Savannah-Chatham County students. In preparation for the new school year, Save Our Youth Savannah teamed up with the Savannah Police Department to hold its Back to School Summer Jam at Daffin Park on Sunday. "[People who] come out...
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
‘We’re excited’: SCCPSS families, district leaders get ready for new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the last weekend of summer vacation for families in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. On Sunday, the district held its annual Back to School Expo to help prepare students and parents before the start of the new school year on Wednesday. Enthusiasm is in the air as nearly 40,000 […]
Savannah residents are planning to hopefully win the mega millions
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, the mega millions drawing has risen to extremely high winnings. No one has been lucky to snag the lucky numbers bringing Friday's total to 1.2 billion dollars, or you can take a cash prize of 747.2 million. Savannah residents have high...
wtoc.com
Over 30% of SCCPSS 9th graders held back; district trying to help kids during high school transition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out of all grades, ninth graders were held back the most in Savannah-Chatham public school system in the 2021-2022 school year. Thirty-one percent of ninth graders were held back from going to the next grade. Transitioning from middle to high school as a ninth grader can...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
WJCL
Veterans struggling mentally, physically in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry find hope with service dogs
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — There is a nonprofit group in Bryan County that is removing barriers for veterans who need a service animal. The SD Gunner Fund’s free services are making a big impact on the local veteran community. Air Force Veteran Kimberly Harper-Colucci, who now lives in...
Savannah-Chatham Public School System welcomes back staff
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While there are still another six days before Savannah-Chatham County Public School students return to the classroom, Thursday is the first day of school for teachers. They got quite the welcome back. You can just call it one giant pep rally Thursday morning at the Enmarket...
wtoc.com
McIntosh County School District offering a new after school program
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County School District has several new things for parents to be on the lookout for before this school year starts, including a new after school program in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. “Through the 21st Century Grant, we’re gonna look at...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is coming to an end but there is still time to get some fun in before school starts back up. Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in Savannah if you want to have a good time. If you have...
WJCL
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
WJCL
Savannah Bananas fall short to Macon Bacon 6 - 4
MACON, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas fell to the Macon Bacon in Luther Williams Field Thursday night. The final score was 6-4. The Bananas have one more home game this week before beginning the Coastal Plain League playoffs on Sunday. The reigning CPL champs look to finish the season strong heading into the playoffs.
WJCL
'We are very frustrated': Parents protest Jasper Co. Schools saying new school year starting rough
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — School problems protested, with only four days into the new school year and Jasper County parents are fed up. Which led to a protest Friday outside the district's building. “We want to show that we’re frustrated with the district, basically. We are very frustrated," said...
WJCL
Rare comic book makes appearance at Savannah Comic Con
SAVANNAH, Ga. — At Savannah's Comic Con on Sunday, an ultra rare copy of Spider Man, the first to feature the Green Goblin, was on display. That alone makes it valuable, but this particular copy has much more of a story behind it. According to its current owner, back...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expresses COVID concerns as children return to school
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s first day is set for August 3. In Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s weekly news conference, he expressed concern about COVID transmission as children return to the classroom. He said he encourages teachers and students alike to maintain...
wfxl.com
Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced, on Tuesday, grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 rural hospitals in Georgia as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program. The program is currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that...
Community raises $80K for 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The community has raised more than $80K for a Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a visit to her chiropractor last month. The family hopes the money will go to her continued treatment in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May...
Local social services organization asking for more CASA volunteers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local social services organization is sending out a call to action to help the most vulnerable in our community. Brightside Child and Family Advocacy needs more court-appointed special advocates or CASA’s to help children in foster care in Chatham County. There are currently 310 children in foster care here in Chatham […]
