TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, July 29th

WNEM
 2 days ago
www.wnem.com

HometownLife.com

Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?

There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Ballot issues, contested primary races for Aug. 2

Tuesday’s primary election is perhaps most focused on the Congressional race between fellow Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin, both currently in office, intent on representing the new 11th House District. One of them will get on November’s ballot with the Republican primary winner, a contest between Mark Ambrose and Matthew DenOtter.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

13 new motor carrier officers join Michigan State Police after graduation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 13 new motor carrier officers who graduated from their training academy on Friday. The 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School celebrated graduation in Lansing and will begin their field training next week around the state. Motor carrier officers focus on enforcing...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

200 years ago, the U.S. built a military fort in Saginaw. It went poorly.

SAGINAW, MI — It was 1884 and Saginaw was still in its infancy as a municipality the day developers discovered the dead. As workers on a Thursday in May prepared to lay new pavement for what today is South Michigan Avenue — on a stretch of land slightly more than a stone’s throw across the river from Ojibway Island — they unearthed three human skeletons enclosed in coffins.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools

Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
SARANAC, MI
WNEM

Local museum to restore 19th century fire station

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
BAY CITY, MI

