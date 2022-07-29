ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Family loses everything in an electrical fire

By Kayo LeBlanc
 2 days ago
CROWLEY, LA- A family is asking Acadiana's residents for assistance after losing everything they own in a house fire.

Osborone Butler was home with his family Monday evening when he laid down after doing the laundry. He stated it was a normal night until he smelled smoke.

A fire broke out due to an electrical wiring issue that sent the house up in flames.

The family started a GoFundMe page and says any donations are greatly appreciated.

