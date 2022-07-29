ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Death toll hits 16 in Kentucky floods; victims include 4 young siblings, governor says: Updates

By Caleb Stultz, Lucas Aulbach, Thomas Birmingham, Jordan D. Brown, Christal Hayes and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaIYW_0gxNDBsx00

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky rose to 16, including at least six children, on Friday after torrential rains flooded the region, destroying hundreds of homes and wiping out entire communities across several counties.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to grow to "probably more than double."

"We may have even lost entire families," Beshear said in a video Friday.

Search and rescue teams, with the help of the National Guard, were searching for missing people Friday after record floods washed through the region. The governor declared a state of emergency.

SATURDAY UPDATES : Death toll in Eastern Kentucky floods rises

More rain and storms were expected this weekend after over 6 inches of rain fell Wednesday night into Thursday. Meteorologist Brandon Bonds with the National Weather Service in Jackson said it won't take much more rain to "cause even more damage." A flood watch or warning was expected to stay in effect for many of the areas that saw the worst of the flooding.

Here's what we know:

'Lull' in rain Saturday offers key window for crews before more storms

Water has yet to recede in many hard-hit areas but a lull in rainfall forecasted on Saturday could provide a crucial window in helping evacuate those still stuck in flooded areas before additional storms and possible flooding later in the weekend.

After touring the area in a helicopter Friday afternoon, Beshear said homes and businesses were still underwater.

"We've got to act quickly after the water recedes tomorrow, certainly before it rains again," he said. "Once the water goes down in any of these areas, we can do a lot more. We can check on a lot more people, we can go door to door and make sure everybody's okay."

There could be an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall starting Sunday afternoon through Monday — but the storm front is expected to move through without lingering like it did in Thursday's flooding, said Ed Ray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky.

Those estimates could change as it draws closer, he said, and some areas could see higher amounts.

"Because we’ve taken such a hard hit already, it isn’t going to take much to cause more problems," Ray told USA TODAY. "Any rain you get just adds insult to injury."

Ray said the communities affected by flooding may see a chance to "recoup" with drier weather later into next week.

6 children dead, including 4 young siblings, governor says

Beshear said the death toll includes at least six children, including four young siblings who were swept away from their parents in the gushing floodwaters.

"It's hard," he said of the deaths. "Keep praying."

The siblings, who ranged in age from 1 to 8, were the focus of a story by the Lexington Herald-Leader , which reported the children and their parents got to the roof of their home and were forced to climb to a tree as waters rose. Their cousin, Brittany Trejo, told the outlet the parents "held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash[ed] them all away."

The parents were rescued about 8 hours later, she told the outlet.

Beshear confirmed the deaths after he and FEMA officials surveilled damage with the Coast Guard in a helicopter Friday afternoon. He said the impacts to Eastern Kentucky were "by far the worst" damage he'd witnessed as governor.

President Biden approves disaster declaration

President Joe Biden on Friday declared a major disaster in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to assist the state's recovery efforts in areas affected by the flooding. Federal funding will be made available to state, local governments and nonprofits for emergency protective measures in 13 counties, according to a statement from the White House .

Deanna Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, said the disaster declaration will help cover the overtime costs and recovery efforts Kentucky communities are facing right now.

“FEMA has brought in additional search and rescue teams to support the amazing efforts that are already ongoing on the ground," Criswell said. "If there are additional resources that are needed for these life saving missions, we will continue to bring in those resources.”

Death toll rises to 16

In a Friday morning news briefing, Beshear confirmed 16 people had died, including at least six children and an 81-year-old woman.

The victims were in Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties, officials said.

Gov. Beshear: Number of missing tough to estimate

Beshear on Friday morning said the state currently does not have a "reliable number" of people unaccounted for due to communication difficulties and unavailable cell service.

"It's going to be really challenging in this area to get a good number," Beshear said.

At least 337 people have sought shelter, Beshear said Friday morning. Crews rescued nearly 300 people by air and boat.

"In a word, this event is devastating, and I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time," Beshear said Thursday.

Kentucky flooding map: Which areas are affected?

While rain was reported in several areas around the state, the flooding took place in Eastern Kentucky, in counties near the border with Virginia and West Virginia. As of Friday morning, more than 23,000 Kentuckians were without power and several counties didn't have access to water, Beshear said.

Towns and cities reported having been hit the hardest are Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg and the rest of Perry County.

The stretch of the Kentucky River in Jackson reached the highest it has ever been, at 43.2 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson as of 6 a.m. Friday. That mark broke a record set in 1939 when the height of the river reached 43.1 feet.

How to help those affected by flooding

Beshear asked people who are able to contribute to donate items or funds. Donors should focus on water and cleaning supplies for now.

Organizations have begun to accrue funds needed to send to those families hit hardest by the flooding.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Death toll hits 16 in Kentucky floods; victims include 4 young siblings, governor says: Updates

Comments / 2

#VOTEBLUE
2d ago

THE RAPT OF MOTHER NATURE and she isn't finished yet!!!! So much happening around the world 🌍........ GOD BLESS 🙏🙏🙏. THE PEOPLE IN KENTUCKY.

Reply(1)
4
Related
AFP

Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected

Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
City
Booneville, KY
The Associated Press

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply as search efforts continued. The rain let up early Friday morning, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday and more storms were forecast to roll through the region early next week. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common. Water poured down hillsides and into Appalachian valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

24 people dead in historic Kentucky flooding

At least 24 people have died in the devastating rainfall that deluged eastern Kentucky, according to an NBC News tally. Six children are among the dead in the flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Friday. Beshear said the number of children who died rose to six after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Disaster Management#The National Guard
wvtf.org

Youngkin declares state of emergency after Southwest Virginia hit by another round of flash flooding

For the second time this month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to speed the response to flash flooding in Southwest Virginia. The governor's declaration Thursday evening allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people to assist with relief efforts in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The area was hit by flash flooding early Thursday morning, closing roads and forcing some evacuations and rescues of stranded residents. There have been no reports of deaths related to the flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southwest corner of the state until 10:00 Friday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

‘Catastrophic’ flash flooding event leaves towns underwater in Kentucky

Local roads have been left impassable as flash flooding transformed them into rivers, leaving many stranded. The floodwaters also washed away mobile homes and flooded schools. Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Weather Channel

The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding

Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

554K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy