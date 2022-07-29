Rib fests and tiki parties: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

www.axios.com
CBS News
Preview: “On The One” music festival debuting in Bloomington
There's a new music festival debuting in the Twin Cities. "On The One" will be held three Fridays in a row, starting this Friday at the Normandale Lake Bandshell in Bloomington. Chadwick Phillips joined us with more.
4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities
The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
4 fun things to do this weekend in and around Dallas
🌆 Hit the downtown streets. Hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc., tonight's Underground Market will feature over 40 vendors, a DJ and splash areas for children. 6pm today at Main Street Garden. Admission is free. 🎭 Relive your high school days. The musical comedy "The Prom" features what happens when...
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway
Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis. The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Going To See Alan Jackson Friday Night? Here Are Some Things To Know!
If you are heading to Saint Paul tomorrow night to take in the Alan Jackson concert at the Xcel Energy Center, there are some things you should know before you head down. Doors open at the 'X' at 6pm, with the concert starting at 7pm. According to the guidelines from...
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
Underground Music Showcase and more: 8 things to do in Denver this weekend
✊ The 22nd annual Underground Music Showcase is cranking today through Sunday across more than a dozen stages along Broadway between 5th and Alameda avenues. Check out the lineup.💪 Practice ballet barre in a beer garden for free. The 45-minute outdoor fitness class starts at 10am and is hosted by Barre3 at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.Of note: Bring your own yoga mat, water and optional handheld weights. Register here.🎭 Catch a performance of “The Music Man” with Opera Theatre of the Rockies. Adult tickets start at $20 for shows Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs.⚾️ Root for the...
