Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting under $260K

Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos
The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
18 tips to save money in the kitchen as Louisiana grocery prices skyrocket
With soaring food prices everywhere, it may seem difficult to save money in the kitchen. But each trip to the grocery store doesn't have to be a pain in the neck — or the pocketbook. Not when there are affordable ways to ease that neck pain — and perhaps stomach pain, too.
Best Bets: Aug. 1-7
When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities
The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to more than 60,000 overnight
Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities overnight. As of this update at 1 a.m., more than 61,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power. That number has been growing. The post below is a compilation of reports as the storms rolled through. The storm produced a 62...
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
Back-to-school shopping blues
Many families are already facing a math problem before the school year begins: how to make dollars stretch as far as they once did. Driving the news: Ohio's tax-free weekend — when shoppers don't pay state or county sales tax on clothing items ($75 or less) and school supplies ($20 or less) — begins Friday.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Arkansas hasn't widely adopted electric vehicles
A measly 0.2% of electric vehicles in the U.S. are parked in Arkansas, according to data from S&P Global Mobility. What's happening: The U.S. is a long way from a "tipping point" when it comes to switching to electric vehicles, Joann Muller of Axios' What's Next writes. Zoom out: California's...
July heat records shattered across the U.S.
New data shows that at least 43 locations across the U.S. set or tied for their hottest July on record, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) via the Southeast Regional Climate Center. Driving the news: The record-breaking temperatures were concentrated in Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi,...
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
California is No. 1 for EV adoption
California leads the U.S. in adoption of electric vehicles, with the state accounting for 39% of all EVs registered nationwide. Yes, but: EVs represent less than 2% of all vehicles on the road in California. And nationally, we're nowhere near a "tipping point" in terms of EV adoption, Axios' Joann...
Florida among leading states in EV adoption
Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....
Stacey Abrams' plan to address affordable housing
Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants to make buying and renting more affordable around Georgia. Driving the news: Abrams released details of her plan, which she says will not require a tax hike:Increasing the Affordable Housing Trust Fund from $3 million to $32 millionExpanding the Georgia Dream Homeownership Program to help first-time home buyers with down payments, education and closing costsBanning discrimination against renters based on their source of incomeLaunching a fund to help lower-income residents defer tax payments as property values riseWhy it matters: Affordable housing has historically been a primary concern for advocates, low-income residents and...
In photos: McKinney Fire in California burns more than 57,500 acres amid perilous conditions
California's McKinney Fire, located near the Oregon border, has burned nearly 57,500 acres of land and conditions this week are ripe for continued fire spread. Why it matters: The McKinney Fire is the state's largest wildfire so far this year and has prompted evacuation orders and a state of emergency declaration in California's Siskiyou County.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Finalists named for open St. Paul City Council seat
Seven finalists to fill an open St. Paul City Council seat will sit for public interviews today.Driving the news: Longtime Council Member Dai Thao stepped down to take a new job in Florida, creating a vacancy in Ward 1.Zoom in: Here are the candidates set to participate in the interviews, according to resumes provided by the city: Russel Balenger, founder of the The Circle of Peace Movement. Deborah Montgomery, a former city council member and St. Paul police commander. Nadira Mohamed, a pharmacist who recently served as a community health specialist for Ramsey County Public Health.Vic Rosenthal, a policy consultant...
How many Minnesotans read newspapers?
Minnesota is home to 14,000 lakes, 12,000 loons, 135,000 seasonal lake cabins and 3.9 million newspaper readers. Really?. Really. Every month, 86% of Minnesota adults read newspapers’ print and online issues, according to a new Minnesota Market Study conducted by Coda Ventures. The study measures media usage and purchase behavior of Minnesota adults across urban and rural zip codes (see full-page ad in this issue).
