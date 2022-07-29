UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

www.wave3.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
Downtown Louisville business break-in is caught on tape; LMPD try to identify suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early morning break-in at a downtown Louisville business is caught on camera. Just before four Saturday morning, the suspect threw a rock through the front door of a Goodwood Brewing on East Main. Goodwood provided video to WLKY and here you can see the suspect ripping the cash drawer from the bar.
UPDATE: KSP arrests three men in connection with murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of Robert W. Myers. On Sunday, July 31, KSP arrested Dale E. Hodge, 65, of Elizabethtown, who has been charged with murder (complicity). Dale Hodge was lodged in the Hardin County Jail. MAGNOLIA,...
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
One woman dead after fatal shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition at UofL Hospital after they were shot in a car in Old Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St. at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jacobs neighborhood and now Louisville Metro police are searching for those responsible. Officers called to 3600 block of Georgetown Place around 9 p.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name has not...
Officials identify woman killed in double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a double shooting in Old Louisville Friday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to Brook St. at E. Kentucky on a reported shooting. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found at the scene.
Louisville sees triple-digit homicides for third straight year; 'Now it’s spread to all the divisions'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven months into 2022, homicide counts have reached the triple-digits for the third year in a row in Louisville. July 28 marked the day Louisville’s death count reached 100. Just a day later, it grew to 101 after a woman died as result of injuries sustained in a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St.
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?. We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning.. Ted Mitzlaff, managing...
LMPD, Postal Inspection Office investigating after mail carrier robbed at knife point Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Investigation Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a man robbed a postal worker at knife point Friday. A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field...
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man. Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road. Allen has a developmental disability and is unable...
Police: Teen boy last seen in Simpsonville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy from Crestwood, Ky. who was reported missing on July 27, has been found safe according to Oldham County Police Department. Trace P. Wynn left his home in Crestwood Tuesday evening and was last seen at a friend's house in Simpsonville, officials say. Wynn...
Louisville man finds 61 year old neighbor killed outside Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Beechmont Thursday morning that left one man dead. Jefferson County's coroner confirmed that 61-year-old Paul Archer was the man killed outside of Parkwood Apartments at 4612 Southern Parkway. A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous...
