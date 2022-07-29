Alert Center: Ellenville man charged with hate crime after spray-painting tombstones

Ulster County police arrested Ellenville resident Joseph Pilgrene on Monday for allegedly spray-painting swastikas and other markings on tombstones and a vault at Fantinekill Cemetery.

Around 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Town of Wawarsing cemetery for a report of criminal mischief caused to a receiving vault and a headstone.

The 32-year-old faces several charges including criminal mischief in the third degree as a hate crime, cemetery desecration in the first degree and several misdemeanors.

The male was taken into custody Thursday and later released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court on a later date.