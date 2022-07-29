ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Church of St. Rocco holds annual 'Best Feast in the East' in Glen Cove

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The annual Church of St. Rocco’s feast kicks off this weekend in Glen Cove.

The feast runs through Sunday on Third Street.

The feast takes place form 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight, Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The “Best Feast in the East” features lots of food and music to entertain the family.

