[WATCH] Check Out Footage From Miami Beach Detectives’ Interrogation Of DaBaby

thesource.com
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
musictimes.com
DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In
An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Florida
A mail carrier was robbed by two armed robbers in South Florida on Thursday.
Argument led to a shooting on Miami Beach, man taken to hospital
MIAMI BEACH - A man was taken to hospital after an argument inside a Miami Beach restaurant ended with shots being fired. It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. Miami Beach police said two men got into an argument at Harold's Shrimp & Chicken off Washington Avenue near 13th Street. It then took a violent turn when one of the men shot the other. Babu Chowdhury, who works nearby, said he got a call from his coworker who heard at least two gunshots. "They heard the sound like two times and they went out, nobody saw anything, then after the police came," he said. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, he's since been released. Police said the gunman got away before anyone was able to get a clear description of him. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
NBC Miami
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Kind Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park, 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward General Hospital by paramedics. The second victim arrived at...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty officer from Minnesota injured after Miami Beach shooting; gunman at large
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty police officer visiting Miami Beach from Minnesota had to be transported to the hospital after he was shot inside of a restaurant, police said. Miami Beach Police received a 911 call of a shooting along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, where shots...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Arrested for Selling Nearly $119K in Fake Plane Tickets to Cuba, Nicaragua
Police have arrested and charged a Miami woman who they said stole nearly $119,000 from separate families after running a fraudulent travel agency and selling fake airline tickets to both Cuba and Nicaragua. Maria Van-Caneghem, 46, faces 25 counts for various charges including grand theft and organized fraud. According to...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
WSVN-TV
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man missing from SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police issued a Silver Alert for Jesus Sanchez Friday. Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 92nd Avenue...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in SW Miami-Dade; NB lanes of Turnpike closed near Kendall Dr.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident in Southwest Miami-Dade affected traffic on the Florida Turnpike. The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning. An individual, who was baker acted, was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in...
WSVN-TV
Video released of suspects who stole letter carrier master keys in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video has been released by authorities of two men who they suspect robbed a letter carrier in Miami. The surveillance video was released by law enforcement with the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, as they are hoping to receive any tips on the duo that will lead to an arrest.
Click10.com
Passenger videos show migrants rescued at sea by Carnival cruise ship
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Video captured by a Carnival Cruise passenger shows the moments a group of migrants stranded at sea are rescued. An announcement went out saying that the ship had to turn around. A boat carrying 12 migrants believed to be from Cuba had been spotted. The...
WVNT-TV
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
Click10.com
BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
WSVN-TV
FHP trooper uses PIT maneuver to stop driver of stolen vehicle on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car thief on Interstate 95 in Miami, and it was caught on camera. According to investigators, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was in pursuit of the subject traveling southbound on the highway, Thursday afternoon. FHP troopers assisted the deputy,...
