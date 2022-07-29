ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

[WATCH] Check Out Footage From Miami Beach Detectives’ Interrogation Of DaBaby

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thesource.com

musictimes.com

DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In

An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Argument led to a shooting on Miami Beach, man taken to hospital

MIAMI BEACH - A man was taken to hospital after an argument inside a Miami Beach restaurant ended with shots being fired. It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. Miami Beach police said two men got into an argument at Harold's Shrimp & Chicken off Washington Avenue near 13th Street. It then took a violent turn when one of the men shot the other. Babu Chowdhury, who works nearby, said he got a call from his coworker who heard at least two gunshots. "They heard the sound like two times and they went out, nobody saw anything, then after the police came," he said. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, he's since been released. Police said the gunman got away before anyone was able to get a clear description of him. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
WSVN-TV

1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL

With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video released of suspects who stole letter carrier master keys in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - New video has been released by authorities of two men who they suspect robbed a letter carrier in Miami. The surveillance video was released by law enforcement with the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, as they are hoping to receive any tips on the duo that will lead to an arrest.
MIAMI, FL
WVNT-TV

Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

