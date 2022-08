[WATCH] Check Out Footage From Miami Beach Detectives’ Interrogation Of DaBaby

MIAMI BEACH - A man was taken to hospital after an argument inside a Miami Beach restaurant ended with shots being fired. It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. Miami Beach police said two men got into an argument at Harold's Shrimp & Chicken off Washington Avenue near 13th Street. It then took a violent turn when one of the men shot the other. Babu Chowdhury, who works nearby, said he got a call from his coworker who heard at least two gunshots. "They heard the sound like two times and they went out, nobody saw anything, then after the police came," he said. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, he's since been released. Police said the gunman got away before anyone was able to get a clear description of him. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

