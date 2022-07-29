ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Police make changes to Fairview Park Summerfest parade for safety

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLQ5L_0gxNC8ME00

Changes are being made at some big events happening this weekend in northeast Ohio. Recent violence at parades across the country has local officials rethinking their safety measures so they are prepared for anything.

Fairview Park's annual Summerfest is now underway at Bohlken Park. For 30 years, it has provided a safe place for the community to come and enjoy great food, live music, carnival rides and more. Fairview Park's Police Chief Paul Shepard wants to keep it that way.

"When you think of Fairview Park, you think community, and nothing exemplifies our community more than Summerfest and the parade," said Chief Shepard.

Following recent tragedies at large community parades in Wisconsin and Highland Park, Illinois, officials across Northeast Ohio are being proactive to keep everyone safe at big events.

"We're planning for the 'what ifs,'" said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

At this year's Lake County fair running through July 31, Leonbruno says you'll notice more law enforcement on hand this weekend.

"We believe we have sufficient planning and sufficient staffing to be prepared for problems should they occur at the fair," said Leonbruno.

Fairview Park's Summerfest parade will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday and will start at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School. It's the same as years past, but when the parade begins, you'll notice a few changes to the route.

"It's important for us to do everything we can to make it as safe for the people who are for both watching the parade and marching in it," Shepard said.

The parade will have the same beginning and ending as previous years. Instead of traveling down the busy Lorain Road, marchers will head down residential streets like Westwood Ave.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

• West 222 Street – from Gilles-Sweet School east to West 220 Street at 5:30 p.m.
• West 220 Street – from West 222 Street north to Westwood Avenue at 5:30 p.m.
• Westwood Avenue – from West 220 Street east to West 210 Street at about 6:00 p.m.
• West 210 Street – from Lorain Road north to Bohlken Park at about 6:15 p.m.

No cars will be allowed to park on the parade route during the parade.

Additional street closings during the parade include:

• West 220 Street – from Lorain Road north to Westwood Avenue. (Traffic will be detoured off Westwood Avenue at West 226 Street for southbound traffic and at Higley Road for northbound traffic.)
• Spencer Road – closed at Westwood Avenue
• All side streets (W. 219, 217, 215, 214, 212, 211) will be closed at Westwood Avenue
• West 210 Street – from Westwood Avenue north to Center Ridge Road
• Glenbar Drive – closed at Center Ridge Road. Residents will have local access at this location.

It is anticipated that the road closures will last one hour. The parade barricades will be removed immediately as the parade moves through. The new route will be a little longer than normal, but it also offers many benefits.

"Now people who are viewing it will be able to see it on both sides. The marchers will be able to take up the whole street without having to worry about oncoming traffic or other traffic," said Chief Shepard.

The goal of these changes is to make sure everyone enjoys this beautiful summer weekend in Northeast Ohio safely.

"We believe it's going to be a safe and enjoyable fair," said Sheriff Leonbruno.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign

Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Fairview Park, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, OH
point2homes.com

2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East To West#Summerfest
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
RICHFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Solon police officer punched by teenager at Solon Home Days

SOLON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News in 2017. A teenager punched a Solon Police Officer on Saturday night at Solon Home Days. Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
SOLON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy