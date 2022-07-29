Manchester City Expected To Unleash Erling Haaland Against Liverpool This Weekend

www.sportbible.com
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
ESPN
Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Supercup
German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the DFL German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were...
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
Spanish prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar
MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish prosecutor requested a two-year jail term and a 10 million euro ($10.20 million) fine for Brazilian striker Neymar in an embezzlement case against him and his agents over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona soccer club, a court document released on Friday showed.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA・
BBC
Manchester United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Cristiano Ronaldo starts United's final pre-season friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to mark his return to action with a goal as Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's United future has been the subject of intense debate this summer. The 37-year-old is keen to move away from...
Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United
The 80-year-old retired as United manager in 2013 after 27 trophy-laden seasons in charge.
BBC
'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'
Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
BBC
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
ESPN
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Liverpool Coach Has His Say On The Team's Pre-Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match Against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
Development coach Vitor Matos speaks of Liverpool's pre-season and impact on the players.
Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Told His Manchester City Players Following Liverpool Defeat
Pep Guardiola has stated that he was happy with Manchester City's performance in the Community Shield, despite his side's loss to Liverpool.
SB Nation
WATCH: Raheem Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Udinese, 2-0!
Jorginho finds a great pass to slice Udinese’s defence open and set up Raheem Sterling with a great chance. While the opposing keeper tries to keep himself standing after Sterling’s faint to take him out of play, he helps the Chelsea attacker instead with setting up a rebound for our second goal today.
Report: Replacing Ronaldo - Manchester United Meet Agent of RB Salzburg Striker
British media is reporting that Manchester United's director of football has discussed a potential transfer with the agent of a young European striker.
Real Madrid Pass Juventus In Submission As 93,702 Fans Are Treated To Stateside Masterclass
It was Real's third and final summer friendly of 2022 and they had saved their best until last.
FOX Sports
Bayern beats Leipzig in super cup, Leverkusen upset in cup
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sadio Mané scored to help Bayern Munich defeat Leipzig 5-3 and win the German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne were upset in the first round of the German Cup. Jamal Musiala, Mané and Benjamin Pavard all scored in the first...
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
Confirmed Line-Ups: Liverpool vs Manchester City (FA Community Shield)
For the fourth time in five seasons, Manchester City kick-off their season with the FA Community Shield - this time against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. After winning the Premier League title in such dramatic fashion, it is almost time to refresh and go again for another 10 months of twists and turns.
