Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

Deadlines approaching for SD State Fair open class entries
HURON, S.D. – Deadlines for all South Dakota State Fair open class entries are approaching quickly. Exhibitors are encouraged to submit entries online at www.sdstatefair.com. Mailed entries must include payment and a completed W9. July 31, 2022 – Static Entry Deadline. August 1, 2022 – Open Class Livestock...
Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX
Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
