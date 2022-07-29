Pastor of St. Peter’s Basilica: Friar helps tourists become pilgrims

vermontcatholic.org
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
Vatican warns Catholics in Hong Kong of coming persecution, says 'You better be prepared'
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican's de facto point man in Hong Kong, gave the city a stark warning for Catholic missionaries — expect further persecution. Herrera-Corona spoke in a meeting of the island city's mission projects, most of which have been deeply affected by growing hostility from the Chinese government.
I survived the Sixties Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all
Pope Francis came this week to Maskwasic in central Alberta — where many Indigenous people, including survivors of residential schools and their descendants, had gathered — to deliver an expected apology in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 58: We call upon the Pope to issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools. I am the granddaughter of a residential school survivor. I am the daughter of a First...
Vatican puts brakes on progressive German Catholic movement
VATICAN CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Thursday slammed the brakes on a German progressive movement that aims to give lay Catholics a say in doctrinal matters such as homosexuality and women priests, saying this risked causing a schism in the universal Church.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens. The Vatican says the feathered headdresses, carved walrus tusks, masks and embroidered animal skins were gifts to Pope Pius XI, who wanted to celebrate the Church’s global reach, its missionaries and the lives of the Indigenous peoples they evangelized. But Indigenous groups from Canada, who were shown a few items in the collection when they traveled to the Vatican last spring to meet with Francis, question how some of the works were actually acquired and wonder what else may be in storage after decades of not being on public display.
Who are the Assyrians?
The Assyrians are a people who have lived in the Middle East since ancient times and today can be found all over the world. They are well known for their vast ancient empire; ancient cities, such as Nimrud and Nineveh; and their fierce invasions, including into the Kingdom of Judah and Egypt.
President Oaks and Vatican II: A Latter-day Saint apostle praises a late pope and a Catholic document
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Catholics and Latter-day Saints have made it clear over the past couple of decades that they stand pressed shoulder to shoulder together in the trenches of defending religious freedom.
nativenewsonline.net
Indian Country Responds to Pope Francis Receiving a Headdress During ‘Pilgrimage of Penance’
Pope Francis was gifted a traditional headdress by Chief Wilton Littlechild after delivering an apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential schools. Pope Francis wore the headdress briefly and did not speak while wearing it. It’s the first public apology by the leader of the Catholic Church.
nativenewsonline.net
Chief Wilton Littlechild talks about why he gave Pope Francis a Headdress
Brandi Morin, an award-winning Cree, Iroquois, and French journalist, interviewed Chief Wilton Littlechild to talk about why he gifted Pope Francis a headdress. “One of the things I learned that being raised by my grandparents, is you don’t criticize other traditions, other culture’s traditions. And in our traditional way, you would welcome a visitor of high dignitaries, and many other tribes have given headdresses to a lot of other people like ministers and senators and business people.”
International Business Times
Pope Celebrates Mass At North America's Oldest Catholic Shrine
Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, where he was faced with a brief protest on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Thousands of people, many of them Indigenous, were on...
Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial
Ossuary of Joseph CaiaphasPhoto by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar
Footage shows swimsuit-clad teenagers wading in shallow water in front of the shirtless priest as he conducted the service.
Washington Examiner
Pope Francis calls mass killing of indigenous Canadian schoolchildren 'genocide'
Pope Francis referred to the massacre of indigenous schoolchildren as a "genocide" during a press conference, the first time he has used the word to describe the killings in his trip to Canada. The statement came Friday night during a press conference at a Canadian airport, when the pope was...
International Business Times
Pope, Winding Up Canada Trip, Visits Historic Churches
Pope Francis on Thursday visits two of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in North America as he winds up a trip to Canada centred on his apology for the Catholic Church's role in the country's notorious residential schools. In the morning Francis presides at a Mass at the Basilica of...
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
JERUSALEM (AP) — Installing an elevator doesn’t normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city’s history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century...
Pope Francis denounces 'ideological colonization' on Canada visit
Pope Francis decried "ideological colonization" Wednesday and renewed his apology to Indigenous peoples for decades of abuse in a speech to Canada's top officials, who invited him to take further action leading to "real reconciliation." The pontiff's visit, she added, was "an important step towards further dialogue and actions that will lead to real reconciliation."
Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, July 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Saturday that what happened at residential schools that the Roman Catholic and other Christian Churches ran to forcefully assimilate Canada's indigenous children was genocide.
'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada
ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Right before Mass began, two Indigenous women unfurled a banner at the altar of the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré that read: “Rescind the Doctrine” in bright red and black letters. The protesters were escorted away and the Mass proceeded without incident, though the women...
