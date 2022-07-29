ONLINE REGISTRATION MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ALL STUDENTS IN SEDALIA 200 SCHOOL DISTRICT

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO