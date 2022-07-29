ONLINE REGISTRATION MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ALL STUDENTS IN SEDALIA 200 SCHOOL DISTRICT

www.kmmo.com
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, AUGUST 1
— — The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 1922 Main Street. — —
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
Meet the People of Benton County - Payge Adair
FAMILY: Mom- Stephanie Adair, Dad- Shawn Adair, Sister- Payton Adair. THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The lake. WHAT I WANT TO BE WHEN I GROW UP: Veterinarian. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: Going to Disney World. THE BEST TIME OF MY LIFE WAS WHEN: My niece Averie was born.
Pictures: 13 Non Food Businesses You Want In Sedalia
I recently asked you what non-restaurant / non-fast food business you'd love to see in Sedalia or Warrensburg. Keep reading to check out what you told me. A lot of people seem to want more options for grocery stores. Rafaela, Bob, Brenda and Andrea mentioned they'd like to have a...
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
Sedalia company hiring to meet plant expansion demands
Sedalia's Maxion Wheels plant is expanding its production line and needs to hire dozens of new workers.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ROCHEPORT BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION CLOSING PART OF KATY TRAIL
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is advising Katy Trail users of work taking place on Monday that will require the trail to be closed to the public. The contractor overseeing construction of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River (Rocheport) Bridge will be pouring the final drilled shafts on the east side of the River, near the Katy Trail. Due to the work being completed, the Katy Trail will be closed for operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 1.
MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations. The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TORNADO SIREN TESTING SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, IN SOME SALINE COUNTY TOWNS
Testing of Outdoor Early-Warning Storm Sirens is scheduled to take place in several towns in Saline County on Wednesday, August 3. According to Saline County Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Day, sirens are scheduled to be tested sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. The tests will be conducted- in no...
TENNESSEE RESIDENT CHARGED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County
In Missouri, it is legal to own exotic animals, as long as the owner has a permit through Missouri's Department of Agriculture's Division of Animal Health. The post Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia-based business is starting to resume the sale of unleaded fuel at some of its gas stations. MFA Oil Company, which owns Break Time gas stations, posted to Facebook on Thursday about the issues with the fuel. According to the company, workers learned late on Wednesday about a problem with unleaded The post Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JoCo Detectives Locate Body of Missing Woman In Corn Field
On Friday, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Warrensburg Police Department CRT responded to the 100 block SE 2 highway, just west of Leeton, to conduct a search for missing person, Kathy Downs. Detectives had received information that Downs possibly entered the corn field on or...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
Sedalia woman injured in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. -- A Sedalia woman is seriously injured after flipping her car in Johnson County late last night. The incident was reported around 11:00 p.m. at northbound Highway 13 and Highway 13 bypass. The highway patrol report says Rebecca Patree, 28, traveled off the roadway, struck a reflective sign and culvert before going airborne and overturning. Patree was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center for treatment. The report also accuses Patree of driving while intoxicated.
AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brian E. Tripp is wanted for parole violation- dangerous drugs and failure to appear for Driving While Revoked. Tripp also is a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
