ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

LAUREL PARK PICKS AND PONDERINGS: JULY 29, 2022

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 3 days ago
www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Martinsville Speedway to remove seats and replace with grassy areas, with plans for new fan experiences to come

In what Martinsville Speedway officials are calling a beautification project, the track will make adjustments to seating in Turns 1 and 2. The lower concrete grandstands in those areas of the track will be removed and replaced with new grass berms, a change that will be in place for the fall NASCAR race weekend this October.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All county combine held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon the Hidden Valley Youth Sports Association held their first all county combine. Kids from ages 10-15 got the chance to put their skills to the test and train with professionals from N2Athletex based in the area. The athletes got the chance to perform...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
NRVNews

New Barber Shop Opening in Radford

Our Grand Opening is August 1st. Welcome Angel’s a Cut Above to Main Street Radford. The owner is Angel Maldonado born in New Jersey, and spent the last 21 years in Florida. He and his wife Shannon moved to Radford in July of 2021. Angel is a gifted barber that takes his time with every single client. He provides quality service and stellar people skills. Angel charges $20 a cut, he also does beard trims, shaves, hot towel shaves and load of other exciting services. He makes sure no one ever leaves disappointed!!
RADFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham Cruise-In brings in variety of cars

The Chatham Cruise-in, held the fourth Saturday each month from April to September, can bring in more than 500 cars of all kinds to downtown Chatham. It is sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Classic Chevy Club. The next Cruise-in is Aug. 27, 4-8 p.m. in downtown Chatham.
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Past and present meet on the dance floor in Cascade

Betty Dishmon used to attend grade school at what is today the Cascade School Community Center. On Fridays, Dishmon returns to her former classrooms — to dance. She in one of more than 70 people from the surrounding community, as well as North Carolina, Martinsville and Franklin County, who come to spend an evening with old friends, dance and enjoy a hot dog and drink.
CASCADE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Where does all the lottery ticket money go?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claiming Race#Laurel Park#Race 2#Race Today
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing […]
DANVILLE, VA
UPI News

Four escaped emus on the loose in Danville

July 29 (UPI) -- Residents of an Illinois county are being warned to keep an eye out for four loose emus that escaped from their owner's property. Vermilion County Animal Control officials warned residents in the Danville area to contact authorities if they spot the flightless birds and not attempt to capture them, as the flightless animals could severely injure a person with their sharp claws.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
chathamstartribune.com

Strike averted at Goodyear plant

A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
DANVILLE, VA
musicfestnews.com

The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?

The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!
MARTINSVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Citizen upset about littering in Pelham area

It’s hard enough to maintain a home these days no matter who you are and where you live. It seems like there is always something that needs to be repaired or replaced. What isn’t needed is anything extra on top of a homeowners’ daily upkeep. Just ask...
PELHAM, NC
seniorsmatter.com

Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources

In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo youth attend NAACP national convention

Two Pittsylvania County students had the honor of attending the NAACP National Convention. Pittsylvania County NAACP Youth Council members Shara Clark and MarKayla Mayo served as delegates to the convention, which was held July 14-20 in Atlantic City, N.J. The YC Co-Advisor, Portia Fitzgerald, along with Willie Fitzgerald, past president of the adult branch and the secretary, Laura Lewis attended as delegates.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Police Chief announces retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Catrina A. Thompson, who has served as Winston-Salem’s chief of police since 2017, announced that she will be retiring. On Friday the city of Winston-Salem announced Thompson’s decision to retire in December after serving the city for nearly 30 years. “Serving as Winston-Salem’s chief of police is one of the greatest […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Woman killed in West Gate City Boulevard shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been killed following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy