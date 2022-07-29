LAUREL PARK PICKS AND PONDERINGS: JULY 29, 2022

www.theracingbiz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Dino Festival at Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils never before seen dinosaur fossilsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fatal crashes in Virginia on 4th of July weekend declines in 2022Watchful EyeVirginia State
WSLS
‘Hometown Hustle’ season two filming kicks off in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local YouTube series is looking to highlight the everyday lives of entrepreneurs and their businesses – “Hometown Hustle” has started filming for its second season. The show is hosted by Natalie Hodge, a Martinsville-born woman who owns Rudy’s Girl Media. “I...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Martinsville Speedway to remove seats and replace with grassy areas, with plans for new fan experiences to come
In what Martinsville Speedway officials are calling a beautification project, the track will make adjustments to seating in Turns 1 and 2. The lower concrete grandstands in those areas of the track will be removed and replaced with new grass berms, a change that will be in place for the fall NASCAR race weekend this October.
wfxrtv.com
All county combine held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon the Hidden Valley Youth Sports Association held their first all county combine. Kids from ages 10-15 got the chance to put their skills to the test and train with professionals from N2Athletex based in the area. The athletes got the chance to perform...
Man Follows Hunch, Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery
The lucky winner was "about to walk out" when he trusted his instinct to buy a ticket.
NRVNews
New Barber Shop Opening in Radford
Our Grand Opening is August 1st. Welcome Angel’s a Cut Above to Main Street Radford. The owner is Angel Maldonado born in New Jersey, and spent the last 21 years in Florida. He and his wife Shannon moved to Radford in July of 2021. Angel is a gifted barber that takes his time with every single client. He provides quality service and stellar people skills. Angel charges $20 a cut, he also does beard trims, shaves, hot towel shaves and load of other exciting services. He makes sure no one ever leaves disappointed!!
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham Cruise-In brings in variety of cars
The Chatham Cruise-in, held the fourth Saturday each month from April to September, can bring in more than 500 cars of all kinds to downtown Chatham. It is sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Classic Chevy Club. The next Cruise-in is Aug. 27, 4-8 p.m. in downtown Chatham.
chathamstartribune.com
Past and present meet on the dance floor in Cascade
Betty Dishmon used to attend grade school at what is today the Cascade School Community Center. On Fridays, Dishmon returns to her former classrooms — to dance. She in one of more than 70 people from the surrounding community, as well as North Carolina, Martinsville and Franklin County, who come to spend an evening with old friends, dance and enjoy a hot dog and drink.
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing […]
chathamstartribune.com
Rabid Fox bites four in Danville, officials cite cat colony as potential source
Folks feeding stray cats near one of the most densely-populated business districts in Danville may have contributed to the appearance of a rabid fox last weekend. The fox bit four people. Paulette Dean, Executive Director with the Danville Area Humane Society, says officials at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road...
chathamstartribune.com
Mount Cross, Tyler Avenue pet owners urged to keep animals for rabies investigation
Pet owners in the Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue area are urged to keep their pets inside as health officials continue to investigate and trap animals in connection with a rabid fox that has attacked people. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recommended trapping other potential animals in those areas...
Four escaped emus on the loose in Danville
July 29 (UPI) -- Residents of an Illinois county are being warned to keep an eye out for four loose emus that escaped from their owner's property. Vermilion County Animal Control officials warned residents in the Danville area to contact authorities if they spot the flightless birds and not attempt to capture them, as the flightless animals could severely injure a person with their sharp claws.
chathamstartribune.com
Strike averted at Goodyear plant
A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
Franklin News Post
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Rocky Mount.
musicfestnews.com
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!
caswellmessenger.com
Citizen upset about littering in Pelham area
It’s hard enough to maintain a home these days no matter who you are and where you live. It seems like there is always something that needs to be repaired or replaced. What isn’t needed is anything extra on top of a homeowners’ daily upkeep. Just ask...
seniorsmatter.com
Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources
In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo youth attend NAACP national convention
Two Pittsylvania County students had the honor of attending the NAACP National Convention. Pittsylvania County NAACP Youth Council members Shara Clark and MarKayla Mayo served as delegates to the convention, which was held July 14-20 in Atlantic City, N.J. The YC Co-Advisor, Portia Fitzgerald, along with Willie Fitzgerald, past president of the adult branch and the secretary, Laura Lewis attended as delegates.
Winston-Salem Police Chief announces retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Catrina A. Thompson, who has served as Winston-Salem’s chief of police since 2017, announced that she will be retiring. On Friday the city of Winston-Salem announced Thompson’s decision to retire in December after serving the city for nearly 30 years. “Serving as Winston-Salem’s chief of police is one of the greatest […]
Woman killed in West Gate City Boulevard shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been killed following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police […]
