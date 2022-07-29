ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira could face eight-year jail term if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
World News

Prosecutors in Spain have said they will ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison if she is convicted in a trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (£12.2m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros (£20.2m).

Shakira denies the charges (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Wire)

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Shakira’s public relations team said the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euro (£2.5m) in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

HEALTH
