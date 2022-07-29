www.news4jax.com
Palm Coast Council, District 2
Four candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to voters in the city limits of Palm Coast. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate...
Palatka Mayor/Commissioner
Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the August ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. {A race for Palatka’s District 4 seat will appear only on the November...
Advocate warns about using proper safety equipment after teen dies in fall from electric skateboard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a teenager died Saturday night following a fall from an electric skateboard in Clay County, a child safety advocate offered a warning for parents. Troopers said the 14-year-old from Green Cove Springs, who died at the hospital, was not wearing a helmet when he fell from the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”. The auxiliary members will...
Putnam County deputies monitoring fight videos being posted online
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office don’t believe it was a coincidence that someone happened to be recording as a fight broke out in Crescent City. The video shows a 17-year-old girl being tasered Monday by a Putnam County deputy after the...
2 die when gyrocopter crashes, catches fire in Clay County, sheriff says
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people died Saturday morning when an experimental helicopter known as a gyrocopter crashed and caught fire on private property off County Road 214 in the Melrose area of Clay County, Sheriff Michelle Cook said. The sheriff said calls started coming in just after 10 a.m....
Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County. Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.
Man fatally shot during argument at Ponte Vedra gas station, deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A man was shot Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station off A1A in Ponte Vedra and later died, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Deputies said the man...
Fitness Friday | A beginners guide to barre & more
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
