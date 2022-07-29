Educational toys are free to use at New Orleans Library's play and learn sessions

www.nola.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans is Becoming a Deadly CityJaron MaysNew Orleans, LA
Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings. Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm on Sunday, July 31st at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.
NOLA.com
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
Coolinary deals return to New Orleans restaurants; see 5 ways to dig in, and boozy extras
Between the plump shrimp with an edge of sear, the buttery smothered okra beneath and the sweet pop of peppers between, I tore through a dish one recent night at Palm & Pine (308 N. Rampart St., 504-814-6200) that said summer with every bite. During August, that dish is also part of a very local summer ritual, at least in the realm of New Orleans restaurants.
NOLA.com
Popular Pan Am Flight 759 crash documentary returns for 2 more Jefferson Library screenings
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the disaster, "Pan Am Flight 759," a documentary by filmmaker Royd Anderson, will be screened twice at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The first screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9; the second will be at 6:30...
NOLA.com
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
NOLA.com
Hispanic business conference set for Wednesday, finalists compete in St. Bernard pitch competition
Hispanic business conference and trade show set for Wednesday. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a free business conference and trade show from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event is a way for Hispanic businesses...
clarionherald.org
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
NOLA.com
Local leaders gather to commemorate Victims of Violence Memorial
Community leaders, clergy and local politicians gathered at St. Anna's Episcopal Church in Treme Saturday night to commemorate the installation of its Victims of Violence Memorial Tree of Life, newly expanded this year to include the names of victims of New Orleans homicides through 2019. It also now includes a...
NOLA.com
Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans opens 'Summer and Smoke' at Marigny Opera House on Aug. 5
Something is smoldering in Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke.” It’s just a question of whether the fire is burning out or rekindling. Former neighbors Alma Winemiller and John Buchanan have become reacquainted in their small town of Glorious Hill, Mississippi. Alma is the daughter of the town minister and as a teenager adored John. He has become a doctor, and though he’s moved home to take over for his father’s practice, his interest in bodies is also about pleasure, including drinking and chasing women.
NOLA.com
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Disney Diva drag Brunch, Covenant House
When you gotta have a gimmick, try a drag brunch. And that’s just what the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana did for a recent fundraiser. Billed “Disney Diva Drag Brunch,” the midday merriment — and there was lots of it — unfolded at NOLÉ, a special events venue, on St. Charles Avenue. During the course of the brunch and round-about performing, the featured divas mingled, sang and entertained. Guests rewarded them with greenbacks and lots of applause. Selfies, too.
Pete Fountain's childhood home sits empty, blighted in Bayou St. John
NEW ORLEANS — A piece of New Orleans’ rich musical history is in danger of being lost. The late Pete Fountain grew up and learned how to play music in a modest shotgun double at 820 North White Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood. “He was born...
macaronikid.com
Jolly in July - FREE Family Fun this Saturday
This Saturday is NOLA Christmas Fest’s FREE family-friendly “Jolly in July” event at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Get in the Christmas Spirit!. Don't miss the COOLEST event in town – a FREE INDOOR screening of Disney’s “Frozen!”. There you'll enjoy:
NOLA.com
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
NOLA.com
Longtime New Orleans politician Gasper Schiro dies at 86
Gasper Schiro, an old-school New Orleans politician who spent 30 years running an office most people had never heard of, died July 22 at his New Orleans home. He was 86. From 1978 until the end of 2008, Schiro was the Orleans Parish register of conveyances, working in an office that occupied the basement of the Civil District Court Building next to City Hall. The office, whose principal patrons were real estate professionals and lawyers, was important because it was the repository for most official documents signed in the city, including leases, acts of sale and subdivision plans. About 40 people worked there, which made it a political plum.
NOLA.com
Grand Isle embraces Tarpon Rodeo crowds, even as residents struggle to rebuild after Ida
When Dee Cheramie reflects on Grand Isle’s plight in the 11 months since Hurricane Ida crashed ashore, her eyes almost immediately well with tears. The 54-year-old bartender at the newly reopened Cisco’s Hideaway is among a dwindling population of locals that call Grand Isle home. There’s nowhere else she’d rather live.
