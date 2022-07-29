ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Educational toys are free to use at New Orleans Library's play and learn sessions

By JANE LEGROS
NOLA.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings. Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm on Sunday, July 31st at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Central, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Coolinary deals return to New Orleans restaurants; see 5 ways to dig in, and boozy extras

Between the plump shrimp with an edge of sear, the buttery smothered okra beneath and the sweet pop of peppers between, I tore through a dish one recent night at Palm & Pine (308 N. Rampart St., 504-814-6200) that said summer with every bite. During August, that dish is also part of a very local summer ritual, at least in the realm of New Orleans restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Toys#Free School#New Orleans Library#Lego Duplo#Learn
NOLA.com

Local leaders gather to commemorate Victims of Violence Memorial

Community leaders, clergy and local politicians gathered at St. Anna's Episcopal Church in Treme Saturday night to commemorate the installation of its Victims of Violence Memorial Tree of Life, newly expanded this year to include the names of victims of New Orleans homicides through 2019. It also now includes a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans opens 'Summer and Smoke' at Marigny Opera House on Aug. 5

Something is smoldering in Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke.” It’s just a question of whether the fire is burning out or rekindling. Former neighbors Alma Winemiller and John Buchanan have become reacquainted in their small town of Glorious Hill, Mississippi. Alma is the daughter of the town minister and as a teenager adored John. He has become a doctor, and though he’s moved home to take over for his father’s practice, his interest in bodies is also about pleasure, including drinking and chasing women.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Disney Diva drag Brunch, Covenant House

When you gotta have a gimmick, try a drag brunch. And that’s just what the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana did for a recent fundraiser. Billed “Disney Diva Drag Brunch,” the midday merriment — and there was lots of it — unfolded at NOLÉ, a special events venue, on St. Charles Avenue. During the course of the brunch and round-about performing, the featured divas mingled, sang and entertained. Guests rewarded them with greenbacks and lots of applause. Selfies, too.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
macaronikid.com

Jolly in July - FREE Family Fun this Saturday

This Saturday is NOLA Christmas Fest’s FREE family-friendly “Jolly in July” event at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Get in the Christmas Spirit!. Don't miss the COOLEST event in town – a FREE INDOOR screening of Disney’s “Frozen!”. There you'll enjoy:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals

How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Longtime New Orleans politician Gasper Schiro dies at 86

Gasper Schiro, an old-school New Orleans politician who spent 30 years running an office most people had never heard of, died July 22 at his New Orleans home. He was 86. From 1978 until the end of 2008, Schiro was the Orleans Parish register of conveyances, working in an office that occupied the basement of the Civil District Court Building next to City Hall. The office, whose principal patrons were real estate professionals and lawyers, was important because it was the repository for most official documents signed in the city, including leases, acts of sale and subdivision plans. About 40 people worked there, which made it a political plum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy