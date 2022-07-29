Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’

www.mlive.com
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
JACKSON, MI – Diners will find large portions at a great price at Rooster’s Coney Island in Jackson. Sokol Shabi has owned Rooster’s Coney Island for around 12 years, where he loves cooking and meeting people. Times were tough for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loyalty of the Jackson community helped support the restaurant through it, Shabi said.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Restaurants in northern Michigan say they’re getting tired of the treatment they’ve been getting from customers. Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire posted a note to their Facebook page saying they’ve dealt with some difficult customers this year – and they’ve had it. “Our management...
OTISVILLE, MI - Maria Church, 62, has primarily owned a cleaning service for most of her life. But it’s never been her passion. What truly is her calling card is cooking. Specifically, making hamburgers and sweets for the residents of Genesee County, which she opened up at the end of May.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
ANN ARBOR, MI -- With dishes ranging from kimchi fried rice to Peking duck, Of Rice and Men is a one-stop-shop for all sorts of Asian cuisine. Of Rice and Men opened in July 2020 after beginning as a a pop-up restaurant through neighboring Blue LLama Jazz Club. The restaurant serves a variety of Asian dishes, which Chef of Cuisine Ava Yau said rotate by the season and locally available foods.
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
4,000 beagles were rescued from a testing facility in Virginia, and now, more than two dozen of them are heading to west Michigan.
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than two dozen beagles rescued from deplorable living conditions at a Virginia research facility are coming to West Michigan to find loving homes. The Humane Society of West Michigan says 4,000 beagles were housed in “prison-like conditions,” adding the dogs were starving and malnourished. Some reportedly died.
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
