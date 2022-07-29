ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’

By Tanda Gmiter
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI
