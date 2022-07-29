Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’

After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO