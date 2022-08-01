ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chotto Matte: The food still dazzles at this time-honoured Soho institution

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0YtY_0gxNA8Qe00

Please forgive me. I’m always late to the party. So when I first heard the words “ Japanese -Peruvian” uttered in the context of fusion food , the sceptic in me bristled. “Fusion?” I complained. “Very few ‘fusion foods ’ are actually any good. I bet it’s s***.”

Well, smack me across the face with a tortilla (as per the TikTok challenge), because Japanese-Peruvian food is actually bloody amazing. It’s also been around for the better part of the last decade, so I am about 12 years late to the party, a new record for me. But better late than never, right?

It was Chotto Matte in Soho that revealed to me the pleasures of this marriage between East Asia and South America. The humongous three-story establishment, which features a cocktail lounge, a la carte restaurant, sushi bar and robata grill, has been feeding Soho revellers for the past nine years.

Granted, the interiors look pretty tired – they’ve seen a lot of things. The chairs are low and feel like a million bums have sat in them (which is probably accurate) and the dull floors have been crossed an infinite number of times.

But the food still dazzles at Chotto Matte. The zingy, spicy nature of Peruvian cuisine brightens the palate and brings the umami flavours and soft textures of Japanese sushi to life even more. Even as a sceptic of fusion food (with good reason – the mid-noughties were full of terrible fusion restaurants that hurtled towards disaster), I have to say that this is a definitively good pairing.

As expected, fish is the star of this partnership, with ceviche, sashimi and sushi galore. Chotto Matte’s repertoire of fish dishes is extensive, which may be cause for worry in some places, but not here. The sea bass ceviche swims in a mouth-puckering sauce that leaves you wanting more, while the spicy tuna roll that sits on a bed of crispy rice is a delight. Popping a whole thing into your mouth might be a bit risky, but worth it in my opinion.

One of my absolute favourite things on the menu was the black cod aji miso, a gorgeous, generous piece of black cod marinated in white miso and then cooked on the robata grill. The perfect bite includes a caramelised corner of the fish along with a big bit of the sweet, tender flesh. Heaven!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHxPm_0gxNA8Qe00

We were also served a dish of the pollo den miso, which is chicken marinated in miso and covered with a fresh topping of carrot, daikon and a yellow chilli yoghurt. Unfortunately, this was a rather forgettable dish – stick to the fish, I’d say. Honestly, I would go back for the black cod alone. And also the ceviche. Maybe also the spicy tuna, if I have room…

Speaking of room, it took a little break between dishes before I had any room for dessert. The magical chocolate ball is a lovely bit of restaurant theatre. Who gets tired of watching hot sauce being poured onto a chocolate dome, melting it away to reveal a delicious pudding inside? Although, after eating so much fish, a cooling green tea ice cream would have been just the ticket.

Chotto Matte is a time-honoured Soho institution, and it’s only a good thing that its owners knew it was overdue a refresh. The restaurant has been temporarily closed for renovation and has promised to reopen with a dramatic transformation by September. But you don’t have to wait three months for your Japanese-Peruvian fix, because Chotto Matte recently opened a second London branch in Marylebone, boasting new dishes such as fatty tuna and robatayaki salmon.

Chotto Matte Marylebone, 26 Paddington Street, Marylebone, London, W1U 5QY | 020 7058 4444 | chotto-matte.com/london-marylebone

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 50 Best Restaurants in the World, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. When the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization announced its Nos. 51 to 100 earlier this month, it seemed like the top 50 list was primed for a major shakeup. And while 12 new entries did make the cut for 2022, there weren’t many surprises at the very top of the list. At an awards ceremony held in London on Monday night, hosted by Stanley Tucci, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced in style. With last year’s winner, Noma, out of contention (previous winners are no longer eligible to claim the top prize), the...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

The food is quite good at Klaw, yes, but before getting into that, let’s talk about the building. Built in the roaring ’20s Spanish Revival style, it becomes a centenarian in 2026 and is full of ornate details, like the flourishings around tall arched windows. It’s a downright miracle that it survived in a city where developers tear buildings down just to stay in the habit. Walking up to the portico, it feels special, like heading out to a rumrunner supper club with fellow flappers, a theme that continues well into the dessert course.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney

Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unusual Location Of One Hell's Kitchen Restaurant

The world definitely doesn't lack strange restaurants for adventurous diners to experiment with, but for celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, it's only right that the locations are especially exotic. Ramsay certainly isn't short of restaurants. There are 40 eateries associated with him across the globe, according to the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website, including in the vibrant destinations of London, Las Vegas, and Kuala Lumpur.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Fresh Fish#White Fish#A La Carte#Food Drink#Tiktok#Japanese Peruvian
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Mexican Cookbook Author Diana Kennedy

The world lost a culinary giant this weekend: In a tweet on Sunday, the government of Mexico shared that author, advocate, and documentarian of Mexican cuisine Diana Kennedy passed away in her sleep at her home. She was 99. Los Angeles Times shares that Kennedy did for Mexican food what Julia Child did for French food, teaching Americans and the world about Mexico's authentic cuisine and ingredients. "She was the first person to write in English about the diversity of Mexican food," her friend chef Gabriela Cámara said. "So she deserves that honor." Chef José Andrés (via YouTube) even called her an "Indiana Jones of food."
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Heinz Launches Chef-Inspired Line of Infused Honeys and Crunch Sauces

Condiments continue to boom as folks explore more ways to boost the flavor of their dishes and Heinz has taken notice. As a result, Heinz has capitalized on this dining trend by debuting the Heinz 57 Collection, featuring chef-inspired infused honeys and crunch sauces that instantly lift your average dish into a new level of deliciousness.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype

Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
ANIMALS
WWD

Jacques Launches Latest Tennis-inspired Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Men’s performance line Jacques has introduced its fourth tennis-inspired capsule available, exclusively on Jacquesnyc.com. Founded by Gregg Cohenca in 2018, Jacques takes a different approach to activewear with minimal design inspired by architecture and natural elements, like concrete, stone, clay and water, and crafted with premium fabrics.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's Fashion Collection 004 upgrades the brand’s assortment with short- and long-sleeve polo shirts in four-way stretch fabrics, and compression shorts in nylon...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eater

Le Coq de L’Est, One of Montreal’s Absolute Finest Spots for Rotisserie Chicken, Calls It Quits

Le Coq de L’Est 2015, a seven-year-old east-end restaurant adored for its Pakistani-spiced rotisserie chicken, has quietly closed up shop. On June 4, the Tétreaultville restaurant announced plans on Facebook to take a one-month vacation without specifying a precise return date. Then, last Thursday, surpassing the one-month mark, the operating hours on the restaurant’s Facebook page were updated to reflect that it had “permanently closed.” Le Coq de L’Est has not posted about the closure on social media. Still, co-owner and chef Omar Zabuair has confirmed to Eater via DM that the restaurant has permanently shut down. He did not disclose details beyond saying, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. That’s life.”
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best grilled cheese sandwiches in Singapore

Sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, and a grilled cheese sandwich tops the list of everything we want in a sammy: buttery crusts and a savoury overload of melted cheese. These 12 sandwich shops do up the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Singapore, whether it’s the quintessential cheese sandwich or unique renditions with kimchi filling or a side of cauliflower soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

As the Lionesses win the Euro 2022, here’s where to buy Sarina Wiegman’s high-street power suit

If you didn’t already know, it’s coming home! The Lionesses won the Euro 2022 final after beating Germany in extra time at Wembley. And what a match it was.Claiming their first ever major title, the team’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, has been credited for her calm and cool approach to coaching the women to victory.Much like England men’s manager, Gareth Southgate, whose uniform sparked an increase in waistcoat sales throughout the tournament last summer, interest grew around Wiegman’s black suit.The former footballer demonstrated her sartorial flair while pitchside during the Euro 2022 games. Despite the recent heatwave, she’s consistently opted for...
APPAREL
InsideHook

Now You Can Smell The Rock’s French Toast Cooking in Your Own Kitchen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a man of many interests, talents and catchphrases. One of them? “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”. Johnson typically applies that phrase inwardly whenever he posts photos or videos of himself going H.A.M. on an obscene amount of calories and carbs on one of his rare cheat days. Now, thanks to a new offering from nationwide food delivery service Goldbelly, interested parties can apply 50-year-old Johnson’s saying to themselves while chowing down on one of his favorite cheat day treats: brioche French toast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Quick prep and classic flavors spell success for breakfast time

As consumers return to eating breakfast at restaurants, operators are working overtime to ensure customer satisfaction stays high even amid challenges such as labor shortages and supply chain issues. Diners still want fast service and great-tasting food, and for restaurants that are feeling the crunch of being short-staffed, being able to deliver can be difficult without the help of some strategic menu additions.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

As the Commonwealth Games begin – 9 things you have to see in Birmingham

All eyes are on the Midlands, as Birmingham plays host to this year’s Commonwealth Games.Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are some of the Team England medallists targeting the podium, with the Games running until August 8.If you’ve got tickets to an event, or are just looking to explore Birmingham sometime soon, these are some of the best spots to check out…1. Cadbury World View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Marsh (@rosiemarsh_)A fun day out for kids...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy