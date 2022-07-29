Church of St. Rocco holds annual 'Best Feast in the East' in Glen Cove

hudsonvalley.news12.com
46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's wraps up in Glen Cove
Families gathered for some fun, food and rides at the 46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's in Glen Cove, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party
The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, announced Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine.
Bethpage man resumes run around Long Island for 2 good causes
Wai Law continued his run around Long Island Thursday.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of July 30, 2022 - August 6, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Saturday, August 6, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
RISE of the Jack O’Lantern returns to Long Island in new location
The trail will feature over 5,000 hand-carved Jack O'Lantern’s spread out along a 4,200 foot long trail.
Bay Shore's Boulton Center needs $1 million to permanently reopen
The Boulton Center in downtown Bay Shore has been closed since the start of the pandemic. The YMCA, which owns the venue, is hoping that the theater still has life.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
greaterlongisland.com
Long Island lynx now known as Leonardo De Catprio
The Long Island lynx has a name. Chilling and relaxing these days at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, the exotic cat captured prowling around in a Central Islip neighborhood on Wednesday, July 27, is now being called Leonardo De Catprio — or Leo for short — by staffers there.
therealdeal.com
Westhampton Beach inn to reopen as luxury hotel
The way things are going, dated hotels on the East End are going to be, well, a thing of the past. In the latest example of developers giving an aging property a makeover, Long Island-based Five Pointe Real Estate will restore and reopen the Grassmere Inn, a Victorian built in 1885. It’s an $11.6 million project, Newsday reported.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
News 12
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage to close after over 50 years of business
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage says today is the final day that they will be in business. After today, the business will no longer offer fresh meat, bread or prepared foods. They said on Facebook, "The decision to close down this business was not easy, but we have accomplished our goal of serving the community and providing excellent service to all of our customers for over 50 years."
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
greaterlongisland.com
15 Photos: The second Babylon Block Party of the summer
It was a spectacular night for a block party. The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce hosted its second of four Babylon Block Parties this Thursday in downtown Babylon. The event, which happens along Deer Park Avenue, runs 5-9 p.m. The next one is set for Aug. 11. For more information, click here to see our guide.
tbrnewsmedia.com
South Setauket- Pristine 3 Bedroom Amherst Model In The Gated Three Village Green Community!
Formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to the deck. Den with gas fireplace, finished basement. Community boasts clubhouse, gym, in-ground pool, playground. Close to shopping, highways & Stony Brook hospital. $595,000 | MLS# 3414801. For more information click here.
streetfoodblog.com
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
New fitness center opens in Bergen County, focusing on stretching
StretchLab Ridgewood had its grand opening Friday and offers customized assisted-stretching sessions to increase your range of motion and flexibility.
‘Guardian angel’ guide dog dies on Long Island, left in hot van
MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — For 15 years, Michelle Krupa was trying to find a guide dog who could work with someone who is both deaf and blind. Michelle has Usher’s syndrome, a rare disease that is slowly robbing her of the ability to see and hear. Two years ago, by a stroke of luck, she […]
Babylon doubles price of parking in the village
Village officials said it's the first increase since 1999.
