TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi Suydam
TSU: 'We are not having a housing problem,' as students prepare to possibly live in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With less than a month before the start of classes at Tennessee State University (TSU), some parents are being told their children may end up in hotels, not university on-campus housing. It's not the first-time housing has been an issue at TSU. TSU parents, Angela...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Dickson County Back to School Bash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Monday, several school districts in Middle Tennessee will welcome their students back to the classroom, including Dickson County Schools. News 2’s official radio partner WDKN wants to make sure your student has everything they need to be prepared. Program manager Robert Freeman joined News 2’s Neil Orne over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more about this weekend’s Back to School Bash.
Closed Nashville school turned into center for kids dealing with homelessness
The school complex has been re-purposed into a home base for the Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. Although, they serve more than just who those who fit that label.
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
Nashville residents start recall petition on Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A petition is circulating among Nashville residents to recall Councilman Jonathan Hall. It comes just months after Metro Council voted to censure Hall for not turning in his financial documents on time. The board agreed Hall violated its Ethics Code. "I just hate that we are here,”...
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
Donate to MTSU Career Closet Student Resource
Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet. The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
YWCA Family Learning Center graduation celebrates student success￼
YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee’s Family Learning Center (FLC) celebrated the success of 24 students on July 23 during a virtual graduation ceremony. The graduates ranged in age from 19 to 76 years old and overcame significant challenges, including language and transportation barriers, mobility and vision issues, and a devastating pandemic to earn their High School Equivalency diplomas.
TN-HART teams return to Nashville after rescue operations in E. Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crews from Nashville that assisted in devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding have returned home. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams returned Sunday from their deployment to Kentucky. They were assigned to the Hazard task force assisting with water rescues operations, according to the Nashville Fire Department. TN-HART teams,...
Coucilmember would like to see Nashville parking meters get upgraded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some parking meters downtown still only accept coins. Council member Freddie O’Connell said it’s time to have more payment options. “Maybe you've got coins in your pocket, but if you don't like me, and you still want to park and there's a space available, maybe take a credit card, maybe accept a smartphone payment, right?” O’Connell said.
Clarksville schools making progress in filling teacher openings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) says they are making progress in filling the more than 100 teacher vacancies they faced this summer. A spokesperson with CMCSS says over the past two weeks, administrators have closed the vacancy gap from 150 to around 70....
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Former longtime MNPD police chief dies on his birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Metro Nashville Police Department Chief of Police Joe Casey died Sunday. It was his 96th birthday. Casey, whose health has recently been failing, had been appointed a patrolman in 1951 before serving as chief in Nashville from 1973 until he retired in 1989. MNPD Chief John...
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
Free School Supplies for Local Children and Teens on July 30th
A Bell Buckle resident who played basketball at Cascade High School in the late 1980’s and later went on to play college ball for Clemson University, will be giving away free school supplies for local school students this July. After Wayne “Big Buck” Buckingham graduated from Clemson, he became a professional basketball player - - playing in both the United States and internationally.
