Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage’s Dr. Moonda in murder for hire

Police: Suspect arrested on murder charge for Sunday homicide
One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its lights and sirens on.
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
Authorities Investigating Forward Township Crash
One person was injured following a crash that occurred Saturday morning in Forward Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling on Marburger Road near Watters Station Road in Forward Township just after 10am when they allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say that the unidentified driver was then struck by a motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Rickie Jackson of Butler.
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
Shooting suspect previously killed local physician in murder for hire
In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.
Suspect in custody after homicide on Youngstown's south side
A man is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
Suspect charged with killing man in Girard
Cole Conti, 20, was booked into the jail Saturday morning, according to jail records.
Man charged in shooting Pa. state trooper previously pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned 41-year-old Damian Bradford, the man charged inthe shooting of a state police trooper at an Aliquippa mini-mart, is the same Damian Bradford who previously pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that took the life of a local doctor. Watch the...
Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.
Jamestown Man Charged In Overnight Stabbing At Local Bar
JAMESTOWN – A 23-year-old Jamestown man is facing charges following a stabbing overnight at a local bar. Jamestown Police responded to The Wine Cellar, 309 North Main Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a large fight. When officers arrived on scene a suspect, later identified as Codie DJ...
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
Mass crash in Allegheny Township during charity motorcycle ride injures 8; 4 airlifted for treatment
Allegheny Township Police are investigating a mass motorcycle crash that resulted in four serious injuries Saturday afternoon. Participants in the 11th annual Riding For The Cure, an event designed to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and related patient care, were making their way from the 11th Frame Bar & Grille outside of Butler in a large loop to The Beer Garden along Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Petrolia, north of Butler, when someone lost control of their bike coming around a bend along White Cloud Road.
Prosecutor: Man in jail for brutal murder should not be released
Samuel Totts was sentenced with 23 years to life imprisonment for the aggravated murder and robbery of Derrick Trimble in Warren.
Woman charged in hammer beating accused of another assault with baseball bat
Prosecutors Friday filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to revoke the bond of Jamela Chatman.
One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.
A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
