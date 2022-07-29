Rebekah Vardy Loses Wagatha Christie Libel Case Against Coleen Rooney

www.ladbible.com
Coleen Rooney not seeking compensation after ‘Wagatha Christie’ verdict
Lawyer says client ‘glad it’s over’ as Rebekah Vardy faces considerable bill after high court judgment
Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.
Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer
Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
Coleen Rooney Breaks Silence Over Wagatha Christie Case Win
Coleen Rooney has spoken out for the first time since a court ruled in her favour in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial between her and Rebekah Vardy. The 36-year-old reacted after the conclusion to the three-year ordeal which started as a dispute over allegations from Rooney that Vardy was leaking information about her to the press.
Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Vardy v Rooney libel battle played out
After seven days of courtroom drama in May, the decision in the “Wagatha Christie” trial will be announced on Friday.Here is how the libel row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy reached the High Court in London:– September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun newspaper runs a number of articles about Mrs Rooney, including that she travelled to Mexico to look into baby “gender selection” treatment, her plan to revive her TV career and the flooding of her basement.– October 9 2019 – Mrs Rooney uses social media to accuse Mrs Vardy of selling stories from her...
Six key points from the ‘Wagatha Christie’ judgement as Rebekah Vardy loses claim
Rebekah Vardy has lost the "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.In the October 2019 post, Ms Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy's account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker...
Rebekah Vardy ‘devastated’ by judgment in ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
Rebekah Vardy has said she is “devastated” by the ruling in the “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel claim she brought against Coleen Rooney.In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.The wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy,...
