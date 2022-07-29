Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past May

www.washingtonian.com
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
Behind the Curious Meaning of the Traditional Song, “Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary”
For anyone who has studied poetry, literature, music, or philosophy, the best part about the field is interpretation. Sometimes—most of the time—the meaning of a phrase or lyric is not clear. There is just enough on the page to hint at the meaning or to imply something significant.
Ditch boring holiday snow globes for this humorous, non-traditional alternative
Why give your loved ones typical holiday snow globes when you could go for something a little more… unorthodox? The Demented Penguins witty snow globes are sure to make everyone do a double-take and have a good laugh. Created during the quarantine by a team looking to channel its...
‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Star Peter Ostrum Pursued an Ivy League Education After He Left Acting
'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' is a beloved film starring Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket and despite his acting success, Ostrum left the industry for an ivy league doctorate.
Review: ‘Mermaid of Black Conch’ melds history and magic
“The Mermaid of Black Conch” by Monique Roffey (Knopf) David is a fisherman and Aycayia is a mermaid. It’s pretty obvious where the story goes from here: David falls for Aycayia. But author Monique Roffey isn’t giving us an endearing tale of love — this is a story of duality and curses.
purewow.com
‘Night of the Living Rez’ Is an Unforgettable Story Collection About Coming of Age on a Reservation
Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”
The Resort review – like The White Lotus, with added menace
This luxury hotel-set dramedy about a bored married couple who unearth clues about a missing boy is wildly entertaining – and puts you in mind of Mike White’s smash-hit 2021 series
