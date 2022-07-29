Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past May

Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”

