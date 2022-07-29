Ayse Sukran “Susie” Tolek, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Brawdy of Niles passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:53 p.m. in her residence with her loving husband by her side. She was 70 years old. Nina was born on September 28, 1951, in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul Rosenburger...

