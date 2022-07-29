Ayse Sukran “Susie” Tolek, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
Clarissa Jean Hughes Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with Dementia and Alzheimers. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with whom...
Billy Brown, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown. Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. Billy served...
Marnie Murphy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy. Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to...
Irene Marie Nagy Fox, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Marie Fox, 95, died on her birthday, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the home of her son with a house full of her loved ones at her side. Irene was born July 29, 1927, to Steve C. Nagy and Caroline A. Emery Nagy. She...
George Somogynari, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Somogynari, age 102, passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1920, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Louis F. and Elizabeth Dubois Somogyvari. George will be remembered by his family as an awesome man, loved and adored by...
Caroline Durig, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Durig, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 77 years old. Caroline was born in Warren on April 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Juna Scott Palmer. She worked...
Betty Lou Polen Serich, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Serich, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 20, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Dean Polen and Mable Marie (Leach) Polen.
Charles “Chuck” McClellan McCreary, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” McClellan McCreary, 65, passed away with his family by his side, Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Chuck was born June 10, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Carol Hall McCreary.
Joanne I. Madeline, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne I. Madeline, age 71 of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, July 25, 2022. Joanne was born July 14, 1951 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Adam and Mabel Conway Harvey. She was a 1969 graduate of...
Donald Hall, Sr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Hall, Sr., 72, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Frances Elizabeth (Smith) Fisher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Elizabeth Smith Fisher, 97, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at McKinley Healthcare Center in Canton. Frances was born on November 8, 1924 in Rendville, Ohio to the late Bishop Vinton Leroy and Lydia Belle (Goins) Smith. Frances was a faithful member of...
Nina Brawdy, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Brawdy of Niles passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:53 p.m. in her residence with her loving husband by her side. She was 70 years old. Nina was born on September 28, 1951, in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul Rosenburger...
Laraine Cole, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Laraine Cole will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue in Campbell, Ohio. Ms. Laraine Cole, 74, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Timothy S. Caldwell, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy S. Caldwell, 57, of New Castle passed away early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, following a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Mr. Caldwell was born October 10, 1964, in New Castle, a son of Elmer and Audrey (Lovell) Caldwell. A lifelong area resident,...
