ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Xiaomi's $10B EV Aspirations Hit By Regulatory Brakes: Report

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqHIR_0gxN7veS00
  • Xiaomi Corp's XIACY $10 billion electric vehicle project in China struggled for regulatory clearance, Bloomberg reports.
  • The smartphone giant failed to cut a breakthrough despite months of conversations with the National Development and Reform Commission about the licensing.
  • Xiaomi's EV division has over 1,000 employees and looks to commercialize its first vehicle in 2024.
  • Xiaomi acquired land in the southeastern suburbs of Beijing for an assembly plant and bought EV startups.
  • China's electric car market is already crowded, with big shots like Tesla Inc TSLA, NIO Inc NIO, and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co, Ltd BYDDY.
  • Baidu, Inc BIDU to Huawei Technologies Co also weighed opportunities in autonomous driving, smart cockpit, and power management technologies.
  • Xiaomi opted for new growth areas after clocking its first sales decline on record in the first quarter.
  • China has cracked down upon the EV sector following a spate of high-profile bankruptcies.
  • Tesla's China-made EV deliveries climbed 145% in June as BYD led the EV players.
  • China explored measures to spur demand, including extending a tax break for EVs, building more charging stations, and encouraging lower charging fees.
  • Price Action: XIACY shares traded higher by 1.35% at $8.24 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Smartphone#Business Industry#Linus Business#Xiaomi Corp#Ev#Nio Inc Nio#Byd Co Ltd Byddy#Baidu#Huawei Technologies Co
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War

It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma

A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

So Would You Rather Get $45K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $45,000 of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy