Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 29, 2022

What happened around the area? Recapping this past week’s weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On your typical week, sometimes you have relaxed and calming weather days. But this past week, Mother Nature showed us that she can also have her intense ones. This past week, roughly from July 25th, 2022 to Friday, July 29th, proved to be an active week thanks in part due to […]
West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
West Virginia tollbooth knocked off foundation by tractor trailer
WEST VIRGINIA- (WOWK) A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike. West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan. The toll booth worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked. This is a developing […]
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in six West Virginia counties affected by storms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties after they were hammered by severe storms this week. The six counties were pounded by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds, causing...
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
WVDOH maintenance crews working around the clock to clear roads and assess storm damage
CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews were out in the field on Thursday, July 28, 2022, continuing around-the-clock work cleaning up debris and assessing damage from this week’s storms. “Our main goal is to keep the roads passable,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WDTV
WV National Guard rescues over a dozen people during response to KY floods
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 14 soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard flew more than 25 hours to rescue over a dozen people and three pets from southeastern Kentucky. At the direction of Gov. Justice on July 28th, the West Virginia National Guard launched two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft within one and a half hours of the initial request for assistance from Kentucky.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties
CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
wchstv.com
Full service restored to West Virginia agencies affected by mainframe outage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State technology officials said services have been fully restored for multiple West Virginia agencies after a more than weeklong mainframe outage. A failed piece of equipment at West Virginia’s primary data center on July 18 caused service outages for a number of state agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health and Human Resources, according to a West Virginia Department of Administration news release.
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
WTAP
Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies. The Department of Health and Human Resources says children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing. Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Automatic benefits will go to some who are eligible in certain cases.
West Virginia National Guard rescue dozens in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fourteen soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. After the call from Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard launched two Blackhawks helicopters and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and arrived in Hazard, Kentucky at approximately 2 […]
WSAZ
Pet Supplies Plus in St. Albans
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Devan Brumfield, Store Team Leader from Pet Supplies Plus in St. Albans, stopped by our studio to talk to us about their new store and what future pet parents should know before they commit.
The Recorddelta
W.Va. Largest Yard Sale to attract bargain hunters state wide
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia’s largest yard sale weekend is upon us for the second consecutive year after COVID-19. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding both days at 4 p.m. sellers will be set up all over Upshur and Lewis counties. Although these two are the only counties currently registered online, shoppers can find more sales not registered throughout several other counties, including Harrison, Randolph and Barbour counties.
West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
woay.com
DHHR Reports 3,351 active COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in the past 24 hoours
West Virginia (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 28, 2022, there are currently 3,351 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,149 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
