Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 29, 2022

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia’s largest yard sale weekend is upon us for the second consecutive year after COVID-19. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding both days at 4 p.m. sellers will be set up all over Upshur and Lewis counties. Although these two are the only counties currently registered online, shoppers can find more sales not registered throughout several other counties, including Harrison, Randolph and Barbour counties.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO