CCTV shows people running for cover during Dallas airport shooting

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police in Texas have released surveillance footage of the moment a shooting took place at Dallas Love Field airport.

This video shows the suspect, Portia Odufuwa, pointing a gun towards the ceiling in a Southwest Airlines ticketing area.

Police said that Ms Odufuwa fired multiple shots before an officer shot and hit her. She was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Ms Odufuwa was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

