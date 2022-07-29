Epidemiologist breaks down 'forever chemicals' and research on their health effects

medicalxpress.com
Fact checked on July 6, 2022 by Vivianna Shields, a journalist and fact-checker with experience in health and wellness publishing. The Environmental Protection Agency has announced new and updated drinking water health advisories surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances–two chemicals that are widely referred to as PFAS and have been linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.
MedicalXpress
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
MedicalXpress
A first-of-its-kind study of 1,813 older women suggests that the accelerated biological aging of the body—epigenetic age acceleration specifically—is associated with lower odds of living to be 90 years old and also being physically mobile and having intact mental function. In the July 27, 2022 online edition of...
MedicalXpress
Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) researchers are using a tumor organoid system to examine the effects of metabolites secreted by bacteria on a specialized immunotherapy—immune checkpoint blockage, a promising cancer treatment development—to determine why some patients don't respond or develop a resistance to the treatment over time.
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
nypressnews.com
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
Medical News Today
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
MedicalXpress
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular sunscreen to prevent skin cancer may pose a cancer risk of its own. Banana Boat's Hair & Scalp Sunscreen is being recalled after tests detected trace levels of the carcinogen Benzene. Edgewell Personal Care Company, which makes the sunscreen, says the recall applies to three batches of their SPF 30 spray. The affected sunscreen lots have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023, or April 2024.No other batches of hair and scalp sunscreen before or after those expiration dates listed were affected by the recall. Edgewell is asking retailers and consumers to dispose of the product and contact them for a refund. You can learn next steps and more details at this link.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
agingparents.com
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
MedicalXpress
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how humans communicate, learn new things and behave. Symptoms of ASD can include difficulties in interacting with others and adapting to changes in routine, repetitive behaviors, irritability and restricted or fixated interests for specific things. While symptoms of...
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
