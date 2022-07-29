Promising eco-friendly plug to treat nosebleeds

medicalxpress.com
How eating bananas when they’re a specific shade ‘could prevent cancer’
EATING a slightly green banana each day could help prevent cancer in those with a family history of the disease, scientists have found. The team at Newcastle and Leeds Universities examined 1,000 people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases your risk of certain cancers including bowel, ovary, stomach, womb and pancreatic.
CNET
When Does a Chronic Illness Becomes a Disability?
A chronic illness is any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life -- and it's more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This can include anything from cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease .
MedicalXpress
Cells that control hunger affect brain structure and function
The prefrontal cortex region of the human brain is responsible for a range of complex functions from decision-making to certain types of memory. When something goes wrong in this part of the brain, it can be very detrimental for cognition and behavior. In fact, dysfunction in the prefrontal cortex is linked to several psychiatric illnesses, including schizophrenia and major depressive disorder.
MedicalXpress
Research team proves how neurotransmitter may be key in controlling Alzheimer's toxicity
With nearly 50 million dementia patients worldwide, Alzheimers's disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease. Its main symptom is the impairment of general cognitive abilities, including the ability to speak or to remember. The importance of finding a cure is widely understood with an increasingly aging population and life expectancy being ever-extended. However, even the cause of the grim disease is yet to be given a clear definition.
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
Vitamin D overdose is possible and becoming more common, doctors warn
Vitamin D toxicity, or hypervitaminosis D, is a formerly known and severe condition that occurs when excessive amounts of vitamin D are taken via supplements. It is caused by supplements only, not by diet or sun exposure since the body cannot regulate the amount of vitamin D that is taken by supplements.
Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.
And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.
MedicalXpress
New evidence hints at the role of gut microbiota in autistic spectrum disorder
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how humans communicate, learn new things and behave. Symptoms of ASD can include difficulties in interacting with others and adapting to changes in routine, repetitive behaviors, irritability and restricted or fixated interests for specific things. While symptoms of...
Here's How to Keep Your Liver Healthy
What looks like a half-deflated football but performs more than 500 of the essential tasks that keep your body healthy? If you guessed the liver, you’d be right. "Your liver is a silent powerhouse," says Tamar Hamosh Taddei, MD, associate professor of medicine, digestive diseases, at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How to manage symptoms of liver disease
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
MedicalXpress
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries...
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Harper's Bazaar
7 of the best sleep aids: simple investments for restorative rest
We’ve all experienced a time and place where we’ve struggled to drift off to sleep, whether at bedtime or any point in the night after waking unintentionally. To encourage ideal restorative sleep, there are some key recommended behaviours. While the perfect conditions for sleep are highly personal, establishing a healthy routine to support your sleep rhythms, ensuring that your bedroom environment is supportive of sleep, minimising blue light exposure and avoiding stimulating consumption before bed can all help. And, if you want to up your sleep game, there are some simple aids worth investing in.
Eat strawberries to protect your brain: Compound found in the fruity treat can reduce inflammation of the brain and stop the development of Alzheimer's
Eating strawberries could help protect the brain from Alzheimer's by reducing inflammation, scientists have claimed. A team of researchers led by Rush University in Chicago, Illinois found adults over 65 years old who regularly ate the fruits had fewer tau proteins in their brains, which can lead to the debilitating disease at higher concentrations.
Medical News Today
What to know about GERD and tinnitus
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may cause gastric enzymes to affect the middle ear. The resulting problems in the ear may lead to tinnitus. GERD is a condition that can cause the stomach’s contents to flow back up into the food pipe, called the esophagus. In some cases, this regurgitation can cause middle ear problems.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy drug temozolomide analog shows promise in treating glioma
A team of researchers from Yale University and Yale School of Medicine has developed a temozolomide analog for use as a chemotherapy drug in treating glioma. In their paper published in the journal Science, the researchers describe the new drug and how it works to kill brain tumor cells. Roger Reddel and Adel Aref, with the University of Sydney's Children's Medical Research Institute, have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in New Jersey.
psychologytoday.com
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
