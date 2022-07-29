'Green Whistle' pain relief inhaler given green light in ambulance study of pregnancy emergencies

medicalxpress.com
Mandy Moore reveals she'll give birth without a pain relieving epidural due to an autoimmune disorder
Mandy Moore is planning on a drug free delivery when she has her second son in a few months, not by choice, but because of a medical necessity. The This Is Us star, 38, told TODAY Parents she has an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), that prevents her from receiving an epidural to numb the pain during childbirth.
TODAY.com
Preterm birth more likely in women exposed to phthalates during pregnancy, study finds
Expectant mothers exposed to certain chemicals are more likely to deliver their children prematurely, according to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics — the largest on the topic to date. The study represents a composite of 16 previous studies that analyzed data from 6,045 pregnant women...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
verywellhealth.com
The Early Signs of Dementia
Dementia is a permanent decline in memory and thinking abilities. There are many different neurological disorders that cause dementia. The most common and well recognized is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is usually gradual and progressive, causing problems with executive function, which can include memory and self-care skills. This article describes...
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
Medical News Today
2 common psychiatric drugs may slow progression of Alzheimer’s, study shows
Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed drugs that could block the effect of the apolipoprotein E4 protein (APOE4), which is a risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. While screening different medications that could have this effect, they came across two commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: imipramine and...
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
Hallucinations are very much a part of my life – David Jensen
Broadcaster David Jensen has described hallucinations caused by Parkinson’s disease as he urged people living with the condition to join him in a clinical trial.The TV and radio presenter described seeing a pet dog “who doesn’t really exist” and “bumping into a strange figure on the stairs when I get up in the night”.The Radio 1 stalwart and DJ, also known by his nickname “Kid”, has been living with the disease for more than a decade.In a letter shared with the PA news agency, Jensen said the hallucinations “are very much a part of my life”.Although hallucinations aren’t something that...
Mothers Who Smoke Weed May Pass In On Through Their Breastmilk
Breastfeeding people who smoke marijuana can pass THC, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, to their babies nearly a week after use, new research suggests. Although the American Academy of Pediatrics already recommends mothers refrain from cannabis use while breastfeeding, the findings are the first to demonstrate that smoking weed and then waiting a few hours, or even days, to breastfeed may not cut it.
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
MedicalXpress
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries...
MedicalXpress
Growth differences during twin pregnancy have effect later in life
A child who receives fewer nutrients in the womb than their identical twin brother or sister is more likely to have developmental problems later in life. This is what researchers from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) write in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. This study shows that unfavorable conditions in the womb can lead to lifelong adverse health effects.
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Mom of boy born with cleft lip fights misconceptions: 'It's a life process'
Lauren Onishi, whose son was born with a cleft lip, talks to "Good Morning America" about fighting misconceptions about the birth defect.
NME
New drug warning over ‘Ninja Turtle’ and ‘Teddy Bear’ pills after Secret Garden Party
A new warning has been issued by harm reduction specialists The Loop after pills tested at Secret Garden Party were found to contain more than double the amount of MDMA. The Loop discovered that pills in the shape of a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ had 2.5 the typical amount of ecstasy in them. Some ‘Teddy Bear’-shaped bills in circulation at the Cambridgeshire festival has 1.5 the normal dose, although strengths varied.
WebMD
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End
In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
BBC
Online drugs: Easy access fed mum's addiction to benzos
A woman has described how easy access to drugs on the internet fuelled an addiction that started with a period pain prescription when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, bought tablets online before eventually having a stroke at 46. She said she was "drugged up to the eyeballs"...
