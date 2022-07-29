'Green Whistle' pain relief inhaler given green light in ambulance study of pregnancy emergencies

Broadcaster David Jensen has described hallucinations caused by Parkinson’s disease as he urged people living with the condition to join him in a clinical trial.The TV and radio presenter described seeing a pet dog “who doesn’t really exist” and “bumping into a strange figure on the stairs when I get up in the night”.The Radio 1 stalwart and DJ, also known by his nickname “Kid”, has been living with the disease for more than a decade.In a letter shared with the PA news agency, Jensen said the hallucinations “are very much a part of my life”.Although hallucinations aren’t something that...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO