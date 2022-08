Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.

