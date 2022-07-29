ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Global Payments, Mosaic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.07...
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance

Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020

U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&ampsP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Roku plunges 23% after missing earnings

Shares of Roku closed down 23% on Friday, a day after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed both top and bottom-line estimates. The company posted earning losses of 82 cents per share and revenues of $764 million, both well below consensus estimates, as the ad sales and device sales remain under pressure.
Apple beats on earnings, sets new revenue record

Apple beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and set a new revenue record for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, posting strong results despite ongoing chip shortages and supply chain challenges. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AAPL APPLE INC. 162.51 +5.16 +3.28%. The iPhone maker reported revenue...
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
Barnes Shares Slide Post Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut

Barnes Group Inc. B reported that second-quarter FY22 sales were flat year-over-year at $321.27 million, +5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $329.1 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.56 compared to $0.45 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.48. The company reported an operating loss of $(28.19) million,...
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half

Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
Procter & Gamble Reports Mixed Bag Fourth-quarter Results

Click here to read the full article. Procter & Gamble’s fourth-quarter results were a mixed bag as the company warned of yet more headwinds on the horizon. Net sales came in at $19.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, beating Wall Street estimates of $19.4 billion. But net income for the final three months of the fiscal year was $3.05 billion, or earnings per share of $1.21. While this marked an increase from $2.9 billion, or $1.13 per share, in 2021, it was below analysts’ estimates of $1.22 per share.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond...
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
