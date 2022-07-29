www.sfgate.com
Related
freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Global Payments, Mosaic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.07...
Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat
Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
tipranks.com
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
CNBC
Roku plunges 23% after missing earnings
Shares of Roku closed down 23% on Friday, a day after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed both top and bottom-line estimates. The company posted earning losses of 82 cents per share and revenues of $764 million, both well below consensus estimates, as the ad sales and device sales remain under pressure.
FOXBusiness
Apple beats on earnings, sets new revenue record
Apple beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and set a new revenue record for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, posting strong results despite ongoing chip shortages and supply chain challenges. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AAPL APPLE INC. 162.51 +5.16 +3.28%. The iPhone maker reported revenue...
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings
ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Meta reports earnings, revenue miss and forecasts second straight quarter of declining sales
Meta missed on the top and bottom lines and gave a troubling forecast for the third quarter. The shares have lost about half their value this year as marketers pull back on ad spending. The company said its guidance reflects "continuation of the weak advertising demand environment." Facebook parent Meta...
Intel Stock Plunges After Dismal Q2 Earnings, 2022 Sales Forecast Cut Amid Slumping PC Demand
Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares p[lunged lower Friday after the chip maker posted much weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings, while cutting its full-year sales forecast, amid a pullback in demand for laptop and desktop computers. Intel's adjusted bottom line for the June quarter was pegged at 29 cents...
Barnes Shares Slide Post Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut
Barnes Group Inc. B reported that second-quarter FY22 sales were flat year-over-year at $321.27 million, +5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $329.1 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.56 compared to $0.45 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.48. The company reported an operating loss of $(28.19) million,...
Spok Holdings (SPOK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPOK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
freightwaves.com
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half
Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
Procter & Gamble Reports Mixed Bag Fourth-quarter Results
Click here to read the full article. Procter & Gamble’s fourth-quarter results were a mixed bag as the company warned of yet more headwinds on the horizon. Net sales came in at $19.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, beating Wall Street estimates of $19.4 billion. But net income for the final three months of the fiscal year was $3.05 billion, or earnings per share of $1.21. While this marked an increase from $2.9 billion, or $1.13 per share, in 2021, it was below analysts’ estimates of $1.22 per share.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond...
CNBC
Higher prices help Procter & Gamble offset commodity costs, but Tide maker warns of more challenges
Procter & Gamble reported earnings that came in shy of Wall Street expectations as it faced rising commodity costs. The company's revenue that came in above expectations as higher prices offset a slip in sales volume. Procter & Gamble on Friday reported mixed quarterly results as the consumer products giant...
InvestorPlace
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
Comments / 0