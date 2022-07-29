www.sfgate.com
PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights
PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last...
PerkinElmer Offloads Applied, Food & Enterprise Services Businesses For ~$2.5B
New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm, has agreed to acquire PerkinElmer Inc's PKI Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses for up to $2.45 billion. The business is a carve-out from the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment of PerkinElmer. The acquired business includes PerkinElmer's OneSource laboratory and field services, a...
Check Point Software Tops Q2 Aided By Growing Cyber-Attacks
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.
