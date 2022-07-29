Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 139.5% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

3 HOURS AGO