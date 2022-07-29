2 individuals in custody after police chase, shooting on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department said they have two suspects in custody after a police chase and shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

“It sounded like street racing almost I don’t know exactly what happened,” said Chris Amato, a witness to the incident. “But then I heard a crash, [it] woke me up and then I heard three shots.”

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday. Officials say a police car was pulling out of Higgins Plaza when they saw a vehicle speeding westbound on Higgins.

Surveillance video captures the vehicle turn a corner onto Nagle and hit a street pole. The video shows officers pull up behind the vehicle and exit the squad car, then retreat quickly.

According to police, a man inside the vehicle opened fire. One officer returned fire. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The two suspects inside the vehicle fled, but were caught and taken into custody shortly after. One of the suspects was found hiding on a roof. Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired or if a gun has been recovered during the investigation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.

