Opening day at Indiana State Fair: Pickle pizza, Model Ts, and mullets!

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair opens today!

From July 29 to August 21, the Indiana State Fairgrounds will celebrate this year’s fair theme: Fun at the Speed of Summer .

Features exclusive to this year include a Batmobile display and a Model T rapid assembly line in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Here are some more fast facts as FOX59 hits the road Friday morning to welcome in the first day of the Indiana State Fair:

  • Open Friday, July 29 – Friday, August 21 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
  • Admission ticket cost at the gate: $14
    • Kids 5 and under are FREE
    • $3 Thursdays: Tickets, Midway rides, food options are $3 on Thursdays. Check out more deals and promotions here .
  • State Fair parking: $10
  • Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers include Pat Benatar, Travis Tritt, Kansas, Chaka Khan. See the full list here .
  • New foods at the fair this year include pickle pizza, a state fair charcuterie board, and peach shake-ups. We have more here .

