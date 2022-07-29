www.nbcconnecticut.com
WWLP 22News
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. Photos of the crash are courtesy of the West Springfield Fire Department. According to West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, fire crews responded to a two-car crash on the Mass Pike, westbound at mile marker 44.
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville
Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
Fire crews attacking large brush fire in Canton
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Canton have spent most of Friday afternoon and evening working to put out a large brush fire. Dispatch said the fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and is located between Bel Aire Ave and Christmas Tree Hill area of town. Mutual aid is assisting from multiple towns, and DEEP […]
Connecticut Duo Killed In Morning Rollover Crash In Worcester: Report
Two people have died after their pickup truck rolled over on I-290 in Worcester, NECN reports. The victims were identified as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, the outlet said citing Massachusetts State Police. Their identities were not officially released. Another vehicle was also involved...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After Crash on Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven
One person has died after a crash on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Thursday morning, according to the North Haven Fire Department. The fire department posted on social media that a car hit a tree on Route 15 northbound, between exits 63 and 64, and one person died at the scene.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
NBC Connecticut
I-95 in West Haven Reopens After Motorcycle Crash
Interstate 95 in West Haven has reopened after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. The right lane on the northbound side of the highway was closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 11 Saturday night near Exit 33 close to the New...
Single-Vehicle Crash Significantly Damages Building In Pittsfield
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in western Massachusetts, causing extensive damage. Authorities in Berkshire County responded to a report that a vehicle crashed into a building located at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Crash in North Canaan
A 26-year-old North Canaan man has serious injuries after a crash Thursday night. Police said the driver was on Route 44, went off the road and hit a tree around 10:39 p.m. and was flown to Hartford Hospital. State Police are investigating.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision in North Haven
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash in North Haven Saturday. It happened during the early evening hours and involved a small SUV and a motorcycle. Police said the driver and lone occupant aboard the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they later succumbed...
Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash, Worcester man suffers minor injuries
WORCESTER — Two Connecticut residents were killed Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24 in a rollover crash with another car. State troopers who responded to the scene identified the deceased as New Britain, Connecticut, residents — a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female. ...
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
