Commonwealth Games 2022: Alex Yee wins triathlon gold in Birmingham's first medal event

England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin was left in tears after being told she would not get a bronze medal for finishing third in the women’s tandem B sprint at the Commonwealth Games.Unwin, piloted by Georgia Holt, beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, for third place in the event and initial results showed the 28-year-old had won bronze.Five teams had originally entered the event but only four took to the start, which meant that under competition rules only the gold and silver medals would be awarded.However, it appears that was not properly communicated, with big screens in...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO