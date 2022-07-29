Commonwealth Games 2022: Alex Yee wins triathlon gold in Birmingham's first medal event

www.bbc.co.uk
Sophie Unwin left in tears after not getting a bronze medal for finishing third
England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin was left in tears after being told she would not get a bronze medal for finishing third in the women’s tandem B sprint at the Commonwealth Games.Unwin, piloted by Georgia Holt, beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, for third place in the event and initial results showed the 28-year-old had won bronze.Five teams had originally entered the event but only four took to the start, which meant that under competition rules only the gold and silver medals would be awarded.However, it appears that was not properly communicated, with big screens in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Barry McClements wins Northern Ireland's first Games swimming medal
Barry McClements clinched Northern Ireland's first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games with...
Alex Yee revels in ‘fairytale’ triathlon gold at Commonwealth Games
Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with victory over Hayden Wilde, who suffered a 10-second penalty in the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.Yee came through the pack after trailing following the swimming and the cycling but proceeded to chase down New Zealand’s Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.There was further success for Team England in the women’s triathlon as Georgia Taylor-Brown picked up silver, with Team Scotland’s Beth Potter claiming the final podium position.With a gold medal round his neck,...
Fabrizio Romano: Why Manchester United Haven't Bid For RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reason why Manchester United have not made a bid for RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko as of yet.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Cyclist Emma Finucane claims second bronze medal
Wales track cyclist Emma Finucane added a second Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
Adam Gemili splits with under-investigation coach Rana Reider
Adam Gemili has split from Rana Reider following the intense media scrutiny surrounding his under-investigation American coach
Alex Yee savours Commonwealth Games gold as ‘greatest achievement’ despite confusing finish
Alex Yee revealed his Commonwealth Games gold was the best moment of his career to date but admitted the controversial finish to the men’s triathlon was “a shame”.Sutton Park played host as Olympic silver medallist Yee made up 15 seconds on the run to catch and eclipse his great rival and world No 1 Hayden Wilde, giving Team England a golden hello on the opening day of action in Birmingham.However, the New Zealander could still be upgraded to gold alongside Yee with an appeal pending after he served a controversial 10-second penalty for unclipping his helmet before racking his bike...
Alex Yee sets up mixed team relay gold before denying promise to buy a dog
Alex Yee admits he might still be in the doghouse despite winning the mixed team relay triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.Yee, who won individual gold on Friday, teamed up with Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown for an England victory in one hour 16 minutes.They finished ahead of Wales and Australia at Sutton Park on Sunday with Yee’s girlfriend Olivia Mathias helping Wales to silver.INCREDIBLE from Team England taking 🥇 the mixed triathlon 👏 Shout out to @TeamWales who stormed home in second place 🥈 🏴 😘 #BringItHome | #Birmingham2022 | #HomeNations— Team England (@TeamEngland) July 31, 2022The pair...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt 'thrilled' with silver after earlier bronze medal controversy
Any Commonwealth medal should be a special moment for an athlete, but for England's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jack Carlin is Scotland's low profile, high achiever
There are not many people in Paisley with two Olympic medals. But even if Jack Carlin was to saunter through his home town with those lumps of silver and bronze clanking around his neck, there's every chance he would go unrecognised.
Real Madrid Pass Juventus In Submission As 93,702 Fans Are Treated To Stateside Masterclass
It was Real's third and final summer friendly of 2022 and they had saved their best until last.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Track cyclist Aileen McGlynn guaranteed silver medal for Scotland
Scotland will claim at least cycling silver on day one of the Commonwealth Games...
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
BBC
BMX Racing World Championships: Great Britain's Kye Whyte claims silver in men's elite final
Great Britain's Kye Whyte won silver at the BMX Racing World Championships, but defending champion Bethany Shriever had a surprise semi-final exit. Whyte finished second to Switzerland's Simon Marquart in the men's elite final in Nantes, missing out on gold by just over one tenth of a second. The Briton,...
Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses set for London victory party after historic win over Germany
England have done it. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil. Forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish but her effort was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball...
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
SB Nation
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
