Public Comment, Budget, Among Many Items on Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — August 1, 2022

newbernnow.com
neusenews.com
Jones County release courthouse dress code
Jones County NC posted the following on their Facebook page:. The undersigned Senior Resident Superior court Judge and Chief District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District have determined that the following attire and items are prohibited in the Jones County Courthouse. Halter tops, muscle shirts, tank tops, and tube...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wastewater service approved by Atlantic Beach council; town enters agreement with Raleigh-based company
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Council announced Friday, July 29 approval to reserve a limited amount of wastewater capacity for the town's Commercial Corridor Zoning District. Overseeing the operation is Red Bird Utility Operating Company LLC, based out of Raleigh. The district encompasses many of the town's businesses...
neusenews.com
Foundation of East Carolina Health Duplin Hospital awards $95,200 in grants to Duplin County organizations
KENANSVILLE, N.C. - The Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $95,200 to not-for-profit organizations serving Duplin County for health-related projects. This year’s awards mark the fifteenth year of the Foundation’s participation in the Community Benefits grants program. The program has now distributed well over $1 million throughout Duplin County and surrounding areas to fund more than 100 projects.
WITN
Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand. Screaming With...
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Moss Landing begins phase two of development
The second phase of the waterfront Moss Landing development adjacent to downtown Washington is anticipated to begin early this fall with 48 homesites. This is in addition to the existing 36 homes built by Beacon Street Development for a total of 84 homesites. According to the developer, there will be...
WITN
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
WITN
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing his rehabilitation in Atlanta from a devastating motorcycle crash injury, his family says. Hedgepeth’s daughter, Hannah Hedgepeth Lane, says he was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta around noon Thursday. Lane says that at first, their...
WITN
Morehead City welcomes new interim police chief
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An interim police chief has been welcomed at an Eastern Carolina police department. Morehead City Manager Christopher S. Turner announced that Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon would take over the role effective July 28th. Police Chief Dixon will continue in this role until a new...
thecentersquare.com
Jones County, North Carolina Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation
The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
Living Local: Beaufort, history, dining, tours
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Our last Living Local series for the month of July takes us to a Carteret County town that is rich in history and in charm. The Town of Beaufort has so much to offer from restaurants, shopping, history and much more. Residents say there’s something for everyone to find here. More […]
Nine sites across Tar, Pamlico, Neuse fail swim test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Nine sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse watersheds failed the Swim Guide test this week. The areas which missed the mark included, on the Upper Neuse, Poole Rd. canoe launch, Clayton River Walk, and Smithfield Town Commons boat launch; on the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods, River Bend kayak launch and Lawson Creek […]
neusenews.com
UNC Lenoir Health Care announces passing of long-time CEO Gary Black
UNC Lenoir Health Care is saddened to announce that long-time CEO, Gary Black, died suddenly this morning in Raleigh. Gary came to Lenoir Memorial Hospital in 1985 as its Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to President and CEO in 1992. He retired from LMH/UNC Lenoir Health Care in June 2018.
WITN
Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach. WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington native helps small businesses owners
Dionne Griffin McGee reflected on her time at P.S. Jones Middle School and wondered how different her life would have been if an entrepreneurial class was offered by the school. McGee did not doubt she (still) would have worked in corporate America, but the class could have helped her realize her passion for entrepreneurship and working in corporate America.
Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: July 28 – 31, 2022
Stop by the New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday, July 30! Get locally grown produce, foods, arts, crafts and meet new friends or catch up with old ones! Watch DWM Pottery in action. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 S. Front St. Music and Nightlife.
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
