ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOQFK_0gxN4MJ000

The Duke of Cambridge will join the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, Kensington Palace has said.

William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after they beat Sweden to book their place in the final.

The country is gearing up for the major sporting event on Sunday that has seen the women’s national team garner support with their exciting displays on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P89qW_0gxN4MJ000
William with England defender and captain Leah Williamson during a visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton-on-Trent (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for the final.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said after England’s emphatic semi-final win on Tuesday: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley. Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football. The final was watched by a European Championship...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Middleton#Wembley#Sister Princess#The Women S Euro 2022#Kensington Palace#The Football Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England win hailed as ‘massive moment’ as fans descend on central London

Thousands of fans are celebrating England’s historic Euros triumph as the team are credited with inspiring the nation. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966 and setting a television viewing record.
SOCCER
newschain

English people can drink! Sarina Wiegman reflects on a night of celebration

England manager Sarina Wiegman admits her players indulged in “a little too much alcohol” after their Euro 2022 victory over Germany. Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.
MUSIC
newschain

The key facts and figures behind a record-breaking Euro 2022

The self-proclaimed “biggest and best” Women’s European Championship lived up to its billing, crowned by England winning the trophy on home turf at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics behind the tournament and the Lionesses’ success. Goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

One in five minutes played at Euro 2022 were by WSL players

Players from the Women’s Super League (WSL) accounted for 21 per cent of minutes played at Euro 2022, PA news agency analysis shows. The WSL was the top domestic league at the tournament, with players accumulating 13,534 minutes in total, ahead of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga (11,760) and Spain’s Primera Division (7,712).
SOCCER
newschain

England’s Euro 2022 triumph will ‘turbo charge’ women’s game says FA chief

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will “turbo charge” the women’s game in this country. Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.
SOCCER
newschain

Why captain Leah Williamson is England’s Paolo Maldini

England’s Leah Williamson won the ball more often than any other player at Euro 2022 despite not making a single tackle, according to UEFA’s official statistics. The Lionesses captain had 56 ball recoveries to her name and zero tackles. The next-most successful ball winner was Lucy Bronze with 51 recoveries, followed by Germany’s Marina Hegering with 46.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy