ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Grant to support construction of agritech research center

By The Associated Press
WBKO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Pikeville, KY
Government
Pikeville, KY
Education
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes. They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch. ARH is...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
POLITICS
Hinton News

FLOOD RESPONSE: Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties; WV National Guard deployed to respond to major flooding in Kentucky

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice declared on July 28, 2022, a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms with associated heavy rains and high winds this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages. As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services. “We...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Center Of Excellence#College#Upike#The Associated Press
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia National Guard rescue dozens in Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fourteen soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. After the call from Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard launched two Blackhawks helicopters and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and arrived in Hazard, Kentucky at approximately 2 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
wymt.com

Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Virginia Business

Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers

Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Cleanup begins after Eastern Kentucky flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the floodwaters in Eastern Kentucky receded Thursday, the long process of cleaning up began. Employees at a funeral home in the Virgie area of Pike County were tasked with clearing mud out of the building. Phyllis Newman, who lives on Long Fork Road in...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy