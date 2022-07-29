Grant to support construction of agritech research center

www.wbko.com
Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, and were impacted by severe flooding and mudslides that started on July 26, 2022, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in those counties can apply online, by phone or on the...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes. They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch. ARH is...
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties
CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has (at the time of this writing) claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for....
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
FLOOD RESPONSE: Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties; WV National Guard deployed to respond to major flooding in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice declared on July 28, 2022, a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms with associated heavy rains and high winds this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages. As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services. “We...
West Virginia National Guard rescue dozens in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fourteen soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. After the call from Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard launched two Blackhawks helicopters and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and arrived in Hazard, Kentucky at approximately 2 […]
Floyd County, Ky. residents begin cleanup following devastating flood
GARRETT, Ky. (WCHS) — Torrential rains have left a path of destruction across Eastern Kentucky. Water levels have gone down in many areas as people begin the task of cleaning up from flooding many say they have never seen before. Garrett was one of the hardest hit areas in...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
Updated eastern Kentucky road closures
As of Friday morning, these are the following roads known to be closed in the upper Kentucky River valley.
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
Cleanup begins after Eastern Kentucky flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the floodwaters in Eastern Kentucky receded Thursday, the long process of cleaning up began. Employees at a funeral home in the Virgie area of Pike County were tasked with clearing mud out of the building. Phyllis Newman, who lives on Long Fork Road in...
Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll
It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
