Texas A&M’s Taylor Named to Women’s National Team Coaching Staff

KBTX.com
Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr. Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the...
5-Star Anthony Hill hints at relationship for A&M winning over Texas football
Potentially the biggest miss to date for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class occurred earlier this week. Right at noon on July 30, Texas officially missed out on the elite five-star Denton-Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, who announced his commitment on social media to the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies.
KBTX.com
Anderson looking forward to AAU 400 meter national hurdle race
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the AAU National Track Meet cranks up on Monday there will be a pair of members from the College Station Sprinters in attendance. One of those is Allen Academy senior Amelia Anderson. Amelia won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross...
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD ANNOUNCED THREE NEW COACHING HIRES
Somerville High School has announced three new coaching hires for the upcoming school year. Yegua alum Alicia Ellis has been named as the Girls Athletic Coordinator and Head Volleyball Coach. Ellis went to Angelina College and also got both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Phoenix. She has been teaching and coaching for 16 years.
wtaw.com
Brazos County’s County Attorney Declines To File Charges Following The Arrest Of Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith
Brazos County’s county attorney decides not to prosecute Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith following an arrest by Texas A&M police. Earl Gray tells WTAW News one of the primary reasons for not pursuing a DWI charge after Smith was stopped for speeding, was because Smith’s two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
KIII TV3
ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
kwhi.com
THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28
The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
KBTX.com
Bryan Fire Department training with area towing company
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department honors one of the fallen members every year with a day dedicated to training. Greg Pickard died in 2013 while fighting a fire at the Knights of Columbus Lodge. Pickard was heavily involved with area rescue response for decades. He influenced trainings...
KBTX.com
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
kwhi.com
LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD
A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council’s Economic Development Arm Buys More Land In A Neighborhood West Of Hensel Park
The economic development arm of the Bryan city council buys more land west of Hensel Park. Online records from the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD) shows the Bryan commerce and development (BCD) organization, whose board is composed of the city council, owns 27 lots in the Oak Terrace addition. The...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MUNICIPAL COURT TRIAL ON AUG. 9 CANCELLED
The jury trial set for Brenham Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 9th at 9 a.m. has been cancelled. Jurors no longer need to appear.
