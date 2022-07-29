ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiowa County, CO

Kiowa County events calendar - August 1-31, 2022

About Town – August 1, 2022

The day of the Maine Street Bash finally came, and what a good time many people had! A new look that was so beautiful was the many quilts hung on the east store front awnings. At 10:00 a.m., friends of Leisha (Peck) and Mike Walsh enjoyed watching Leisha open pretty baby gifts for their baby girl who is to be born soon. This was in the south room of the senior citizen center, while in the main room, Leisha's grandmother, Gloria Peck's gorgeous quilts were on display, along with other quilts in the first annual Gloria Peck Memorial Quilt show. People also enjoyed viewing quilts in the museum also. Director Gail Voss and Lonnie Hier worked to display many more quilts than had been expected to be entered.
Kiowa County Courthouse parking lot to close during trial

AUGUST 8, 2022 - AUGUST 19, 2022. Due to an upcoming jury trial, the parking lot at the Kiowa County Courthouse in Eads will be closed to the public. Only authorized personnel will be allowed to enter August 8-19. The north and east doors will also be locked, and entry...
USDA Update - August 2, 2022

EMERGENCY RELIEF PROGRAM - Phase 1 - Deadline - TBD. TIP - Transition Incentive Program - CRP 1-R submission deadline- AUGUST 15, 2022. CRP GRASSLANDS SU 204 - Conservation Plan deadline September 9, 2022. Disclaimer: Information in this UPDATE is pertinent to Kiowa County FSA only. Producers reading this and...
